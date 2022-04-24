Q: Not only have I been seeing some dead possums on Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter, I have heard several reports from neighbors who have had them show up near their back doors.
Recently, I accidentally caught one in a live trap I had set for pesky squirrels.
Are their numbers increasing? If so, why?
Is MnDOT tracking possum stats or should I say opossum fatalities?
A: Ask Us Guy was a little skeptical of this supposed possum infestation. After all, decades of educational television had taught him that possums are southern animals. For instance:
Jed Clampett: “Whatcha cookin’ tonight Granny?”
Granny: “Mustard greens and possum innards.”
Jed Clampett to a visitor: “Well, if you should happen to come back tomorrow, we’ll be having leftovers. That’s the thing about possum innards, they just as good the second day.”
Decades later, it was the same message from another scholarly television program that airs on Sunday nights.
Cletus Spuckler, aka Cletus the Slack-Jawed Yokel, reading a recipe book after catching a possum: “Let’s see, we’ve got Possum Pot Pie, General Chang’s Possum with Cashews, Possum Foam with Pouch Reduction.”
Possum: “Hiss!”
Cletus: “Save your hissin’ for the fryin’ pan!”
But Ask Us Guy, being a conscientious journalist, decided to check one more source and called Dan Ruiter, the communications guy at the Department of Natural Resources.
Ruiter connected him to Stein Innvaer, the area wildlife supervisor for the DNR, who explained that possums aren’t just south of the Mason-Dixon Line these days. They appear to be making their way north in greater and greater numbers.
“We have certainly been getting more questions/complaints about opossums in recent years, which fits the trend of natural range extension for this mostly southern mammal,” Innvaer said.
Even if Minnesota is warmer than it used to be, there are signs the possums aren’t entirely enamored with the state’s winters.
“It is not uncommon for individuals to have frostbite damage to their tails and ears,” Innvaer said, “but population wise, they seem to be thriving. As our only marsupial in Minnesota, ‘possums’ are unique animals that have a lot of interesting qualities, despite an often negative public perception.”
For people who noticed the quote marks Innvaer put around “possums,” that’s because in scientific contexts “opossum” is preferred — although there’s disagreement about whether the “o” is pronounced, according to Merriam-Webster.
While Innvaer sounds like he finds opossums intriguing, he wanted people to know that they’re not as heroic as some people try to make them out to be.
“Recent social media stories of them consuming vast amounts of ticks are probably not accurate,” he said. “But they do consume a great deal of insects.”
Opossums are also fairly resistant to many of the diseases that claim skunk, raccoon, fox and other small predators, according to Innvaer.
At the same time, despite the opinions of Jed and Cletus, you probably don’t want to have one over for dinner.
“They are not immune to disease, as some popular articles would have you believe,” Innvaer said. “Therefore, we strongly encourage pet owners not to leave food out for dogs and cats, as it often leads to unwanted encounters with wildlife, including opossums.”
Finally, in response to the reader’s last question, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is not able to quantify roadside possum carnage in 2022 versus other years.
“No, MnDOT doesn’t count road kill by species,” said Doris Degenstein, public affairs coordinator for MnDOT’s Mankato-based District 7.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.