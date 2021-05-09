Q: We are seeing a lot more east-west helicopter traffic over North Mankato than usual. (Two in the last hour, one while I was writing this email.) Many of them seem to be flying remarkably low. We can feel the vibrations inside the house and the noise disrupts conversations.
Based on the direction they are flying, it’s clear that some are medical helicopters going to the hospital, but lately the greater number (and noisiest) are heading in the direction of the airport.
What are the rules about flight paths over residential areas? Could they be directed to follow the river or Highway 14 rather than fly directly over houses?
A: The increase in helicopter traffic is related to the installation of a new high voltage power line between Mankato and Huntley, with work now concentrated southwest of Mankato.
“So they depart out of Mankato and head out west toward Lake Crystal,” said Brian Rutt of North Star Aviation, which manages the Mankato Regional Airport. “It sounds like they plan on operating out of this area until about October.”
The Xcel Energy project is using power poles as high as 150 feet along the 50-mile route of the new 345-kilovolt transmission line.
The helicopters carry materials and line workers “to permanently attach the conductor at most structures,” Xcel’s project website states. “The initial conductor work is at the Minnesota River crossing west of Mankato. The helicopter helps reduce the amount of heavy equipment traffic along the project right of way.”
(Although Ask Us Guy isn’t a fluent speaker of Utility Lingo, he knows enough to get by in a pinch and would point out that the “conductor” in U.L. is what most people would call the “wire” or the “line.”)
“Approximately 35 percent of the steel structures have been set,” according to the website, which indicates 283 total steel structures will be required.
(“Steel structures,” by the way, are often called “power poles” by normal folks.)
Free Press photographer Pat Christman actually shot some video and still photos of the helicopters at work recently, showing the chopper lowering supplies to linemen attaching lines/conductors on the massive power poles/steel structures.
So, anyway, back to the noisy helicopters over North Mankato ...
Fixed-wing aircraft have well-defined rules about how low they can fly, other than during takeoffs and landings. For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration requires planes to be at least 2,000 feet above congested areas of a town, city or settlement. They must be 500 feet above most other places, other than water and “sparsely populated areas.”
But Rutt notes that helicopters are treated differently by the FAA regulations, which provides an exception to the minimum altitudes.
“It says, ‘Helicopters may be operated at altitudes less than the minimum prescribed ... if it’s without hazard to persons or property on the surface,’” he said.
Therefore, the helicopters aren’t operating illegally. That doesn’t mean they couldn’t be asked to alter their flight path out of a sense of neighborliness, said Rutt, who isn’t sure who the general contractor for the project is.
People could contact Xcel, though.
“Just ask if they can modify their routes to avoid any housing,” Rutt suggested.
(And if the Xcel officials don’t seem to be comprehending your request, maybe try asking in U.L.: “Could you get the rotocraft to redirectionalize their trajectory to circumvent concentrated Homo Sapien habitations?”)
