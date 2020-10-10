Q: If something happens to President Trump (God forbid) and Mike Pence becomes president, who becomes vice president? Does Nancy Pelosi assume the role or does Pence get to pick his own VP?
A: This question arrived last Sunday, when the president was still hospitalized. By all appearances, as of Friday afternoon, his previous vigor had returned.
But it’s probably not surprising if Americans don’t have a solid handle on what happens when a president dies in office. After all, the country has never gone so long without that happening. It’s been 57 years since John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The previous longest run of presidential well-being was at the nation’s beginning, when 52 years passed until William Henry Harrison died in the White House in 1841.
Of course, while it’s been 57 years since a president last died while serving, it’s only been 46 years since a vice president last had to assume the office of the presidency — Gerald Ford after Richard Nixon’s resignation.
Anyway, here are the rules ...
In the scenario presented by the reader, President Pence would pick a nominee to be the new vice president, and that person would take office after being approved by the House and Senate. The only way that Pelosi or any other House speaker would become president is if both the president and vice president die or are incapacitated before a new vice president is nominated and confirmed.
It wasn’t that long ago when there was no procedure in place to fill the office of the vice presidency when the vice president becomes president. When President Kennedy was assassinated in November of 1963 and Lyndon Johnson became president, the office of the vice presidency remained vacant until Hubert Humphrey was inaugurated in January of 1965 following the general election victory of the Johnson-Humphrey ticket the prior November.
The United States was without a vice president for much longer following the death of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1945, because FDR’s death came less than three months after his fourth inauguration. So for three years and nine months, if Truman had died the new president would have been — NOT the speaker of the House. Back then, the line of succession was different, putting members of the president’s Cabinet — starting with the secretary of state — next in line to take the office.
That changed with the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, which set up the system whereby the speaker of the House and the president of the Senate are next up if there is no president or vice president. But for some reason, that legislation in 1947 did not put in place a method for filling a vacancy in the vice presidency before the next presidential election.
It was the 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, that set up the rules for replacing a VP. It was put to use twice in two years starting in 1973 with the resignation of Vice President Spiro Agnew, who was replaced — with the consent of Congress — by Ford. When Ford became president in 1974 following Nixon’s resignation, he picked Nelson Rockefeller as his vice president.
Q: Just curious about what the cost of a liquor license is in Mankato? The article mentions a discount but it’s difficult to appreciate this news without knowing the license fee or average discount.
Thanks!
A: The article referenced was a short story in The Free Press about the City Council cutting liquor license fees by 30% in recognition of the tough times bars and restaurants have faced this year, including being closed for weeks when the pandemic first hit last spring and having reduced capacities even when they were allowed to reopen.
And the fees are not an insignificant expense, particularly for bars that are focused largely on drinking with relatively little in food sales. In fact, liquor licenses carry by far the biggest price tag of any license issued by the city.
A brewery/taproom is just $620, but a restaurant that sells a full range of beer and liquor has to pay $3,750 each year. A bar, defined by a high percentage of total revenue coming from alcohol versus food, has to pay $6,250.
By contrast, a taxi company’s license fee is $1,000 and a “transportation network company” like Uber faces an annual fee of $1,500. An off-sale liquor store pays $560. A tobacco license is $188.
Bars and restaurants that are on their best behavior and have no violations for a year get a 10% discount. Conversely, a violation of a certain magnitude — known as a “strike” — brings a penalty of $500. Subsequent strikes within a 12-month period bring escalating penalties of $1,000 and then $2,000.
