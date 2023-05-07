Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
I’ve noticed a couple of issues with road signs in the area during my driving around recently. One of the weird errors I’ve seen is that the population sign coming into North Mankato on Highway 14 from Nicollet still has the 2010 number on it. All the other ones in the area I’ve seen look to be updated.
Another issue is on Highway 68 near the Minneopa Cemetery road ... .
A: This reader tossed out four or five questions related to Minnesota Department of Transportation highway signs.
If MnDOT’s response had simply been, “Oops. We’ll get right on that,” they all would have fit in one edition of “Ask Us.”
As it turns out, what the reader saw as “weird errors” actually weren’t.
Scott Thompson, a traffic engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, ably provided answers to each of the questions. Here’s the one regarding the population signs ... .
“Kudos to the reader for observing that the eastbound Highway 14 population sign for North Mankato/Mankato was still showing the old value. It is surprising though that the reader didn’t notice that there were actually two population signs for eastbound Highway 14 in the Mankato area — one with the old number, one with the new number.”
The reader was assuming wrong, though, when thinking it was a “weird error.”
The entrance signs installed on highways serve three purposes. There are the two obvious ones — letting drivers know what town they’re entering and providing the statistic on how big a city it.
The third purpose played a role in the presence of two entrance signs on the west side of North Mankato — informing drivers where the city begins. Along with growing in population to nearly 59,000, Mankato-North Mankato grew outward in some directions, including on the west side of North Mankato.
“Not only did the new sign have an updated value, but its location was adjusted to better reflect the current city limits of North Mankato,” Thompson said. “In a push to get all of the area population signs updated before winter, new signs were installed while some removal work for the old signs was deferred.”
And anyone paying attention to the winter of 2022-23 knows that it was a long one, and the sign finally came out April 27 after the reader’s question served as a reminder.
The Highway 68 issue will be tackled in an upcoming “Ask Us.”
Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
I am really happy that women can go to CADA house for help in an abusive type of situation. My question is: That abuse does not only go one way. Where do men go?
A: Kristen Walters, development and communications manager at CADA, absolutely agrees that abuse is not limited to women.
“Anyone can be a victim of relationship abuse and sexual violence, regardless of gender, age, race, income, or ability,” Walters said. “CADA is here for all survivors — women, men, trans folks, non-binary individuals — all are welcome here!”
That does not mean, however, that men can be served in the CADA shelter. CADA will help male victims of abuse in a variety of other ways, including providing funds to help them find safe housing.
“While CADA isn’t able to house men in our shelter, we can provide other advocacy services — emotional support, safety planning, legal advocacy, other safe housing options, emergency financial assistance, and more,” she said.
Walters also provided some information about the prevalence of abuse.
“According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience relationship abuse in their lifetime,” she said.
“Men often experience unique barriers to seeking help after abuse,” she said.
The barriers include men not realizing that resources are available to them or being reluctant to speak out because of a fear they won’t be believed or that people won’t take the abuse seriously, sometimes even making it the butt of jokes.
More information about CADA’s services can be found at www.cadaMN.org.
