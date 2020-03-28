Q: I drive Highway 22 from Mankato to Mapleton, and Highway 83 and Highway 60 and they're all 60 mph. But from Mankato to St. Peter, it's 55 mph. I just wonder what constitutes the speed limit being at 55 there, who makes the decisions and how those decisions are made.
A: Those 60-mph stretches of state highway came into existence thanks to the Minnesota Legislature, which mandated that all rural state highways be studied between 2014 and 2018 to determine if they could safely be increased from 55 mph to 60.
In the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Mankato-based District 7, traffic engineer Scott Thompson got the assignment to coordinate the study of highways in the 13-county district.
"Typically, roadways that had a history of crashes which were significantly higher than statewide averages, or an above-average rate of fatal and serious injury crashes, remained at 55 mph," Thompson said. "With regard to Highway 22, the short answer is that traffic volume and crashes have kept the stretch between Mankato and Saint Peter at 55 mph."
People who don't drive that segment might be surprised at how busy it is, carrying about 10,000 vehicles per day.
"This portion of Highway 22 is the busiest stretch of two-lane highway in south-central Minnesota," Thompson said. "For reference purposes, U.S. 169 between Mankato and Saint Peter carries 15,500 vehicles per day."
Traffic is likely to continue to increase on Highway 22 because of the steady development of Mankato's east side.
When the highway was studied in 2015, it was experiencing significantly more crashes than would be expected for a similar state highway, according to Thompson.
MnDOT added dedicated left-turn lanes at the busiest Highway 22 intersections, as well as centerline rumble strips along the length of the highway.
"These safety enhancements have helped to address the pattern of frequent crashes, but there is still work to be done," he said. "The roadway is still seeing more serious injury crashes than would be expected."
Highway 22 is tentatively scheduled for improvements in and around Mankato in 2024, and MnDOT is analyzing options for addressing the safety and operational needs of the segment between Mankato and St. Peter. Until those sorts of upgrades are made, the 55 mph speed limit is expected to stay in place.
While some commuters might wish the segment had a 60-mph speed limit, the reduction in driving time really isn't as significant as they might guess.
Thompson did the math on the stretch where Highway 22 would conceivably have a 60 mph speed limit — the nine-mile portion between the Mankato Clinic's Wickersham campus on Mankato's northeast side and the intersection with Highway 169. Driving 5 mph slower on that segment only adds 50 seconds to the trip.
Q: All those young adults who used to fill Mankato's downtown bars several nights a week, what are they up to these days?
Just wondering,
A.U. Guy
A: Hopefully staying safe. But for Ask Us Guy, that's one of the most striking things about how Mankato has changed in the past couple of weeks. It used to be, he would walk out the backdoor of The Free Press after a late shift and hear the noise and feel the energy of hundreds of young people at the surrounding bars as they strived to, um, make new friends. Now, he walks out to an empty parking ramp and silence.
One thing those young folks are doing, apparently, is working on new pick-up lines — presumably for when a vaccine is developed and social distancing is no longer required. Here are a few of the more creative ones being shared online.
"Even during the corona pandemic, the most contagious thing is still your smile."
"I saw you from across the bar. Stay there."
"You can't spell 'quarantine' without 'U,' 'R,' 'A,' 'Q,' 'T.'"
"Since all the public libraries are closed, I'm checking you out instead."
"Cough here often?"
"Hey babe, I bet you're even finer without that face mask."
"If the coronavirus doesn't take you out, can I?"
"Baby, do you need toilet paper? Because I can be your Prince Charmin."
"Is that hand sanitizer in your pocket, or are you just happy to be within six feet of me?"
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.