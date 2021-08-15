Q: You recently published the news that Mankato adopted a new “school zone” ordinance to match the one in North Mankato. What do they really require? Must we drive no more than 20 mph in the following situations? If children are walking on the sidewalk? If children are riding bicycles or other things such as scooters on the sidewalk? If children are with what appears to be an adult? What ages are included? If people appear to be teenagers does the law apply? If children are playing behind a fence, as in the 400 block of North Second Street? Or, where can I find details about the laws of both cities? I rarely drive through school zones in North Mankato, but regularly drive through at least one Mankato school zone.
A: The answer to the reader’s first question (What do they really require?) was covered pretty thoroughly in the finely crafted story that ran in The Free Press in June. The story focused on the Mankato City Council’s decision to amend its school zone ordinance to one that requires drivers to slow down when children are present rather than slowing down just during specific times of the day — an hour at the start and the end of the school day and 90 minutes at lunchtime.
It’s true that the new approach matches what North Mankato does, which allows for consistent rules in the two cities. But the main motivation for Mankato’s ordinance change was that the school district switched to staggered starting and ending times for different types of schools. In addition, schools start late and end early because of winter weather and monthly teacher-workshop days.
The new approach gives law enforcement more leeway throughout the day to issue citations to drivers who are putting children at risk with excessive speeds. Before passage of the ordinance amendment, Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal answered numerous questions from council members. While “children” is a plural noun, the presence of a single child in a school zone would cause the lower speed limit to kick in. Vokal said the lower speeds would also be enforceable when children are present for after-school activities. Even on weekends, a kid riding a bike in a school zone would meet the definition of “when children are present.”
The reader who sent this week’s question seems to be a loophole seeker, and the Department of Public Safety doesn’t appear interested in providing detailed responses to each scenario.
“There is nothing specific in the statute that addresses each of them so I can’t really answer them individually,” said Matt DuRose, deputy director of public safety. “I can only say that reasonableness is always the expectation from both drivers and the officers asked to enforce the speed limits when they see children present in a school zone.”
Ask Us Guy, who considers himself the very essence of reasonableness, is willing to take a crack at attaching that standard to the scenarios offered up by the reader.
Must we drive no more than 20 mph in the following situations? If children are walking on the sidewalk? (Yes, Ask Us Guy says.) If children are riding bicycles or other things such as scooters on the sidewalk? (Yes, Ask Us Guy says). If children are with what appears to be an adult? (Yes, Ask Us Guy says.)
What ages are included? If people appear to be teenagers does the law apply? (Ask Us Guy is pretty sure anyone younger than age 18 could be considered a child, but he strongly suspects a cop’s level of concern with a school-zone speeder would typically be inversely proportional to the size of the kids involved.)
If children are playing behind a fence, as in the 400 block of North Second Street? (Ask Us Guy thinks the law would still apply but the risk of a ticket would be lessened if the kids are behind a large fence that doesn’t provide direct access to the street.)
Where can I find details about the laws of both cities? The rules around school zones are determined by state law (Minnesota Statute 169.14, subdivision 5a). The role of cities is simply choosing where the school zones are established and whether to go with specific times of enforcement or to use the “when children are present” approach.
Finally, it doesn’t appear that drivers need to worry that local police are going to be setting up speed traps near schools — ticketing people for driving 23 mph on a Sunday afternoon when there’s a single 17-year-old shooting baskets on a playground behind a chain-link fence.
“The goal is never to punish drivers through aggressive enforcement,” DuRose said. “The goal is to provide a zone that is safe for children.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.