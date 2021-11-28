Q: There are no speed limit signs of any kind on Riverfront Drive south of Madison Avenue (and haven’t been for many years). Going north, one by Autotronics is 30 mph (they had it down a couple of years ago but replaced it later with another 30) and goes up to 35 mph at the 1500 block. At the 2000 block, it goes up again to 45 mph ahead of where the new traffic circle is. (Now we’re speeding up to slow for the circle?) Southbound is 35 mph at the 2000 block, then 30 mph at the 1500 block and never again.
Drivers-ed memory taught me that when it’s not posted in the city, it’s 30 mph but now traffic engineers like to use what motorists “feel” safe at. Sometimes that is more like 40-plus mph, especially south of Old Town. Visitors may go with the flow but locals should know better. A few signs might help since study results ended with no changes to alter or slow traffic. Maybe try the shame-inducing radar flasher like going to North Mankato on the Vets Bridge?
A: Ask Us Guy isn’t certain what the reader meant by “study results,” but it may have been a reference to the Riverfront Drive Corridor Study, a comprehensive look at the entire roadway that was completed in 2017.
The study actually did suggest the city consider some “traffic-calming” changes, “traffic-calming” being jargon for getting drivers to slow the heck down.
One of the recommendations is actually set to be tested next year in Old Town — reducing the number of lanes on Riverfront and adding bumpouts at intersections.
If the demonstration project is successful at calming traffic without riling up too many drivers, the City Council will consider making those changes permanent as soon as 2024.
The consultants who conducted the corridor study also suggested city leaders, before reconstructing Riverfront Drive north of Madison Avenue in the next decade or so, consider whether it really needs to be so wide with so many lanes in that section.
In the meantime, the speed limit signs on Riverfront match what’s typical throughout the city, according to Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. Signs are placed where speed limits increase or decrease. Otherwise, drivers are expected to assume that the in-city speed limit is 30 mph.
“The section is posted at the locations where the speed limit changes from 30 mph to another speed limit,” McCarty said. “By Minnesota state statute, urban roadways are 30 mph unless otherwise signed. All traffic that is entering Riverfront Drive in this area is doing so from a 30 mph road.”
As for the reader’s hopes that drivers might slow down if more signs were erected, McCarty said it just doesn’t work that way.
“It has been shown speed limit signage does not affect road user speeds,” he said, referencing guidance from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “Speed is influenced more by other factors such as road geometry and width.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.