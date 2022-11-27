Q: After reading the article about the postal service delays, there is a question I have about home delivery (where the postman delivers your mail to your door rather than to a mailbox.)
I always thought that U.S. Postal Service Home Delivery was if you were incapable of getting to your mailbox because of a physical disability. I think you needed a letter from your doctor stating that you were unable to go to your mailbox. However, I see home delivery every day in our neighborhood to some homes where there is no one disabled. I should note that in these cases, one member of the house was disabled but the other member of the house was perfectly mobile. The disabled member has since either died or moved to a care facility but the home delivery has gone on for years after.
Home delivery obviously takes more time because the delivery person has to stop the truck and walk up to the front door to deliver the mail. With all the staffing shortages, our postal system seems overwhelmed without having to provide door-delivery for people who are capable of going to their mailbox.
Have the USPS rules changed? Or are these people simply being lazy and taking advantage of a system that is too overworked to check?
A: Ask Us Guy sees a third possibility: There is actually a person in the home who is eligible for delivery to the door under the Postal Service provisions for hardship cases, and the reader just isn’t aware of the person or isn’t aware of the person’s disability.
But if the reader is correct that the home no longer has an occupant with a physical disability, then the neighbor is abusing the program and the Postal Service isn’t enforcing its rules, possibly because of staffing shortages.
Here’s how it’s supposed to work under Section 631.52 — Hardship Cases — of the Postal Operations Manual ... . If the standard mode of delivery, such as to a mailbox at the end of a driveway, “would impose an extreme physical hardship on an individual customer” then the customer can request in writing a change in the delivery mode, such as bringing the mail to the door.
“Approval of these requests should be based on humanitarian and not economic criteria ... . A request should not be denied solely because of increased operational costs or because a family member or other party may be available to receive mail for the customer,” according to the manual.
The manual also states, however, that the delivery change is only good for one year: “Hardship requests must be renewed annually by the customer and approved by the Postmaster.”
It seems like a good guess that staffing cutbacks at the Postal Service have made it less likely that anyone is enforcing those annual renewals. Or maybe the Postal Service is mainly relying on the honor system.
Ask Us Guy would also note that this is an example of there being two kinds of people in the world. Some people prefer rigid rules enforced with a heavy hand to make sure no one is getting an undeserved benefit.
And other people feel oppressed if they have to prove eligibility for a benefit, thinking that their honesty and trustworthiness are being questioned.
It was just six years ago that a reader looking for hardship delivery submitted a question to Ask Us Guy complaining about being required “to answer 10 personal questions about my household.”
“To me, this is invasion of privacy,” the reader wrote.
Postmasters are allowed to ask applicants questions and to demand they provide medical documentation. If a postmaster denies a request, it automatically goes to a district manager for a review and a final determination.
