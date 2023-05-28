Q: Hi and thanks for this nice service!!
I have noticed there aren’t any streetlights on the section of Pohl Road south of Stadium Road. There is a nice sidewalk where we see young College Town people coming or going late at night and it must be spooky, let alone raising some security concerns. Are there any plans to add streetlights on that section of Pohl Road?
A: Huh. If there was going to be a question submitted about College Town being kind of scary, Ask Us Guy would have guessed it would have involved some of the outdoor parties held in the big student enclave southeast of Minnesota State University.
But this question reminds Ask Us Guy of one of the things that’s always struck him about Mankato. In most cities with a university, the townspeople treat the young scholars who arrive every fall with a fair amount of disdain — complaining about their late-night noise or their impact on local elections or their occasional habit of overindulging.
There’s some of that in Mankato, but most year-round residents seem to get a kick out of the energy and the cultural vitality the youngsters bring to town. And many have some real affection for the student population, even worrying about the kids getting spooked during their after-dark strolls down Pohl Road.
In any case, it appears the city and the reader are on the same page about the need for more streetlights. It’s just one of those situations where the city will wait to address the lighting issue when Pohl Road is in need of new pavement rather than schedule a separate project to immediately add the poles and fixtures.
“The next time that a project is done on this segment of road, lighting would be proposed in the design,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said. “At this time there is not a project currently scheduled in the Capital Improvement Program for this roadway.”
Mankato has a street light policy that guides the location and frequency of lights, McCarty said.
Generally, lighting is installed at every intersection and on sharp curves. If there’s an unusually long distance between intersections, midblock lights are installed. Continuous lighting is the rule on most higher-traffic roads.
Q: When I drive by a school and see a speed limit sign specifying “when children are present,” does it mean just when the children are outside? Or does it mean the whole school day?
Thanks,
A: Yes.
And it means the whole school day and more.
Similar questions have arisen a few times since the City Council made the switch to “when children are present” in fall of 2021. Previously, the reduced 20 mph speed limit around schools was in force only at specific times — 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on school days.
With the school district shifting to varying starting and ending times for different types of schools, city officials thought it would be confusing for drivers to have different enforcement periods at elementary schools versus secondary schools. The new approach also matches North Mankato’s policy.
And it recognizes there can be a need for caution around schools even when classes aren’t in session. After all, there’s programming before and after the regular school day at many buildings. And elementary school playgrounds attract kids and families in the evening, on weekends and during summer months.
“It’s kind of a nice thing for us to have that available 24 by 7 if we need it,” Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said in August 2021, referring to the authority to issue citations if lead-footed drivers put kids in danger day or night. “The presence of a single child in the vicinity of a school would cause the 20 mph speed limit to kick in.”
As for whether the speed limit applies “just when the children are outside,” that sure appears to be the case based on Minnesota Statutes 169.14: SPEED LIMITS, ZONES; RADAR.
Ask Us Guy has no doubt that the highly intelligent, law-abiding readers of this column are already well-versed in Minnesota Statutes 169.14, Subdivision 5a. And it probably goes without saying that the second sentence in paragraph (a) seems to tell the story: “Such school speed limits shall be in effect when children are present, going to or leaving school during opening or closing hours or during school recess periods.”
And paragraph © defines a “school zone” as “that section of a street or highway which abuts the grounds of a school where children have access to the street or highway from the school property or where an established school crossing is located.”
So the law seems to clearly emphasize those circumstances when children are outside the school and in danger of entering the street — not when they’re within the building or otherwise physically barricaded from reaching the street.
