Q: This has been like this since March, or at least a few months. Can Ask Us Guy see when they will put this on their list to fix? It reflects poorly on our City Center and is on the art walk.
A: The question arrived with some photographs of the sidewalks on Second Street along the Wells Fargo/Atwood block between Hickory and Walnut streets.
Ask Us Guy submitted the question and photos to the city on Wednesday and on Friday it was already being repaired.
Now, Ask Us Guy would like to leave people with the impression that he has substantial pull with the city — that workers leap into action whenever a problem comes to the Ask Us column. In reality, the reader’s question had arrived just before repairs were scheduled to begin.
“This spot is currently being repaired and it is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week of June 27,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
As for the origin of the not-so-smooth sidewalk, it was put in place as a temporary fix during colder weather.
“The sidewalk on Second Street was the result of a water main break this spring,” McCarty said. “Typically, we use concrete to patch the holes during the colder months until proper restoration can be performed. The finish on the patches is sometimes of lower quality because of the conditions in which it is poured.”
At the entrance to the Kiwanis dog park there is a raised flower bed with nothing in it. I think it would be wonderful to have some hostas planted in it. I have lots of them and would even be willing to plant some there. Once established, hostas don’t need much work. Can you tell me to whom I need to talk to about this? We bike there often and that area needs some attention. The sooner the better!
A: With Ask Us Guy sensing some urgency in the mind of the reader, he sent this issue McCarty’s way, as well.
“The landscaping bed at Kiwanis Park is scheduled for planting the week of June 27,” McCarty said Friday.
The bed had not been planted in recent years, which resulted in the delayed start of planting this year.
“(It) needed a design and some additional work completed prior to installation,” he said.
As for the reader’s generous offer of hostas and some hands to plant them (a particularly neighborly thing to do since she is actually a North Mankato resident), the city of Mankato does welcome volunteers willing to help with flower-planting and other landscaping. There is a bit of a formal process involved, though.
“The City of Mankato Volunteer Corps serves as a central source for current and new volunteers,” according to the city’s website. “Staff will match residents with an effort that is a good fit. Or, citizens may contact staff with ideas on how they want to volunteer. Equipment and training is provided.”
A list of opportunities and the application form can be found on the city’s website at www.mankatomn.gov/ Just click on the search icon and type “volunteer opportunities.”
