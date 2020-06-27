Q: Will the Ask Us column cease to exist after Lord Hentges retires because there will be no one qualified to answer city questions?
A: This concern arose shortly after news broke Monday night that Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges is planning to retire by the end of the year after a quarter century as the top municipal official in the city.
Hentges holds the all-time record for answering Ask Us questions and is sometimes referred to as "Lord Hentges" by readers of the column. And it isn't just the person who submitted the question who is having doubts about the future of Ask Us.
One of the comments on the online version of the retirement story was: "Oh no, what will the Ask Us Guy from The Free Press do without having Lord Hentges to go to?"
Ask Us Guy — when considering a future without the contributions of Hentges — was feeling the same uneasiness Monday night, immediately thinking of "The Andy Griffith Show" without Barney Fife. The show continued after Don Knotts left, but it just wasn't the same.
It was a similar story with "MASH" after Larry Linville defected and there was no more Maj. Frank Burns. "All in the Family" only lasted one season following the departure of Michael "Meathead" Stivic.
"Three's Company" without Chrissy Snow, "The Three Stooges" without Curly, "Gunsmoke" without Chester B. Goode. The list goes on and on.
So, yeah, there's some anxiety about what lies ahead. For the next six months, though, Ask Us Guy can still arrange an audience with Lord Hentges for Mankatoans with a municipal question, so send them in while there's still time.
Q: Why are so many public swimming pools being closed for the summer due to COVID 19 when pool chlorine kills the virus?
A: This question came shortly before several local governments decided to open pools for limited uses and at a fraction of capacity.
But to answer the question directly, the reason chlorine doesn't eliminate COVID-19 worries at the pool is because people don't have gills. The concern isn't that swimmers will contract the virus via the water. The concern is centered on when swimmers come to the surface and breathe. Like anywhere else, the virus can spread through the droplets expelled when swimmers breathe, yell "Marco Polo" or cough.
While those droplets disperse more quickly outdoors, particularly when it's breezy, Hentges recently told the Mankato City Council he doesn't see easy solutions for maintaining the recommended 6 feet of distance between swimmers — particularly little ones. It would take extra staff at Tourtellotte Park to enforce pandemic distancing rules because lifeguards need to focus on their primary task of watching for swimmers in distress. And he's also worried about the close quarters in the pool's changing rooms.
For those reasons, the Tourtellotte pool is now open only for lap swimming, swimming lessons and youth swim teams. Other swim facilities, including North Mankato's, have open swimming but with limits on the number of swimmers.
Q: The Free Press has had two articles lately stating that unless one has a REAL ID, you cannot enter a government building after Oct. 31, 2020.
Does this mean I won't be able to go in a post office or courthouse, etc., unless I purchase the new ID (even though my driver's license is current)?
A: The date is actually Oct. 1 rather than Oct. 31. Originally, it was Oct. 1 of this year, but the ongoing pandemic prompted the Department of Homeland Security to extend the deadline by a year to Oct. 1, 2021.
So, you've got an extra year to get a REAL ID if you need it, and your current driver's license will be a year closer to its expiration date.
The REAL ID requirement was enacted after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to strengthen and standardize the practices of the 50 states in issuing driver's licenses and other official picture ID cards.
A REAL ID requires some extra time at the licensing center and some very precise documents to prove identity, place of residence, and citizenship or other lawful status to reside in the United States.
But many people won't really need to get the REAL ID unless they are planning to fly on a commercial airline because the IDs will not be required to enter post offices, courthouses, Social Security offices, veterans hospitals, VA offices, or many other common government facilities that don't now require a person to show an ID of any kind.
The special ID will be required only at secure facilities that already verify the identity of visitors — places such as airport security checkpoints, military bases and nuclear power plants.
