My driver’s license was up for renewal, so I decided that I would upgrade to the Enhanced Driver’s License because I cross the border into Canada a couple of times a year. I looked at what was required and brought the items that I thought would work to get the enhanced license. I had my current license, current passport (expires in 2025) and current real estate tax form. I was told that the real estate tax form was not an approved document and was asked if I had a current W-2 form or SS-1099.
I picked up my taxes from my accountant and brought in my SS-1099, along with my current driver’s license and passport. I was then told I needed one more form of I.D. I have a fishing license, but that was not good enough. I gave a copy of my 1099 from my taxes, which fulfilled the required documentation.
Why does the state require all of those forms? I would think that if I have a current driver’s license and an unexpired passport that would be sufficient documentation. Some of the forms that they have listed as forms for proof do not make any sense for proof of citizenship. The person at the license bureau was sympathetic with me, and when I said that I thought I would write to my representative about what I thought of the requirements, she said “Please do.”
A: So, yeah, Mr. Ask Us sensed a little bit of aggravation there. And Mr. Ask Us, when picking up license plate tabs at the Blue Earth County License Center in recent years, has actually witnessed the exasperation of other folks in line as they attempted to satisfy the documentation requirements for a Real ID or an Enhanced Driver’s License. He’s also noticed the patience and helpfulness of the staff in guiding people through the process.
As for the reader’s actual question — why does the state require all of those forms? — it’s motivated by a lot of the bad news that’s befallen America in the past 25 years, including various terrorist acts on jetliners, at military bases and in other federal facilities.
Among the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission was the creation of a strengthened system for issuing official photo IDs, including uniform security standards across all 50 states. The resulting congressional legislation established “Real ID” and set future dates when the enhanced IDs would be a requirement for passing through security checkpoints at airports and for entering certain secure federal facilities such as military bases and nuclear power plants.
“It’s letting you into federal buildings, and it’s letting you board an airplane. And because things have happened and times have changed, you have to prove these things,” said Blue Earth County License Center Administrator Suzanne Jensen. “If you’re wanting to fly and if you’re wanting to enter any of those buildings, this is what you have to do.”
For people who don’t fly and never need to enter a secure federal facility, there’s still a standard driver’s license. All a person needs to get one of those is a previous driver’s license.
However, most people are now choosing to get a Real ID, which includes special markings and a radio-frequency identification chip that electronically repeats all of the data on the front of a card when read by a security officer’s chip reader.
But the card’s physical security measures, which make it difficult to counterfeit, only matter if the person receiving the card is legit. That’s where all the form requirements come in.
The frustrated reader wrote about providing proof of citizenship. But the variety of required documents are actually aimed at proving much more. Someone seeking a Real ID must provide one piece of evidence proving identity, date of birth and, for now, the legality of their presence in the United States (such as being a citizen or a noncitizen with a work visa). They must also prove their Social Security number. And they must provide two pieces of evidence of their current Minnesota address. A specific list has been established by the Minnesota Legislature of the documents that can serve as evidence for each of those things.
The Enhanced Driver’s License — the one referenced by the frustrated reader — is slightly different. That was an alternate ID the feds allowed for states, such as Minnesota, that were struggling to get their Real ID program underway.
Only a handful of states have them, and they’re not particularly popular, Jensen said. That’s mainly because they cost more and they carry additional documentation requirements beyond what’s required for a Real ID, including proof of photographic identity and proof of citizenship.
The only real advantage of the Enhanced Driver’s License is it can get a person quickly over the border into the U.S. when traveling by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean.
“It does make sense for people who take fishing trips to Canada a couple of times a year and drive across the border,” Jensen said.
For people applying for either Enhanced or Real IDs, the first time is often a struggle unless they very carefully study the list of required documents. The frustrated reader, for instance, was missing proof of his Social Security number when he first tried to apply. On his return trip to the license center, it looks like he might have been initially short on the second of the two required documents proving his residence.
His experience wasn’t uncommon. Jensen said she recently waited on a woman, who systematically pulled out each of the required proofs, and complimented her for being so organized.
“I said, ‘This seems so easy for you.’ She said, ‘Oh, this is my fourth trip here,’” Jensen said.
The good news is that renewing a Real ID or an Enhanced Driver’s License should be easier for most people, assuming they haven’t changed their name or address. In that case, none of the original required documentation should be needed — just the valid Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License.
