Q: I am a longtime resident of Blue Earth County and I have seen many changes over the years — some making progress and some others, not so much. I need help understanding our rural signage.
Rural addressing was adopted in 1999 to ensure uniformity in addressing and to improve the dispatching of emergency responders to rural areas.
My concern about the rural signage the county installed is twofold.
Why is the road marked "County Road 41" when no entity — residence or business — has a County Road 41 address? All entities are addressed as being on "avenues," "streets," "lanes," etc.
Additionally, why are the signs that we don't use (e.g. the County Road 41 signs) sized large enough to read at high speeds, while the signs we need to use (avenues, streets, lanes, etc.) are sized to read at low speeds?
Furthermore, if the road names change with each twist and turn, how can you give directions from Monks Avenue to 179th Street? Is it proper etiquette to list all of the changes to the road name?
A: The addressing system approved by the Blue Earth County Board 21 years ago aimed to bring a methodology to the names of roads in the rural parts of the county. Primarily east-west roads became "streets" and north-south roads became "avenues." The county was laid out on a grid with the numbers assigned to streets descending in size from north to south. The numbers assigned to avenues get smaller as one travels from east to west.
For instance, the street running along the northern border of the county is 243rd Street, and the one along the southern border is 100th Street. People who understand the system know that a street that's numbered 200 or higher is in the northern third of the county, one that's numbered 150 or lower is in the southern third, and streets numbered in the middle are in the central third of the county.
Running north and south, the avenues that carry numbers in the 600s are on the eastern side of the county nearer to Waseca County. The avenues in the 400s are closer to Brown and Watonwan counties.
House numbers are also assigned based on the geographic location on the grid.
It would all be perfectly logical if every road ran straight, which isn't the case in river-rich Blue Earth County. The system attempts to deal with the odd roads by naming dead-end roads as "Lanes," diagonal routes as "Roads" and streets that loop back on themselves as "Circles" or "Loops."
But then there are roads — like the two mentioned by the reader — that curve and turn multiple times.
The reader described a drive to the Javens Winery southeast of Mankato. He used County Road 41, which has the name 586th Avenue as it heads south from Highway 83. Over the course of a half-mile, County Road 41's name changes, when it curves to the east, from 586th Street into 203rd Street only to quickly becomes 589th Avenue when it curves back to the south.
The system was adopted long before Ryan Thilges became Blue Earth County's public works director, so he didn't spend any time defending it, praising it or criticizing it. As for the size of street and avenue signs, Thilges said they're based on uniform traffic control guidelines used nationwide.
"It's kind of the federal Bible for signs," he said.
While it may be true that the street and avenue signs are too small to read at highway speeds, installing bigger versions would be expensive because there are thousands of those signs around the county.
"There really hasn't been a significant push for that," Thilges said.
Regarding the reader's question about how to give directions involving Monks Avenue as it heads south from the Minnesota State University campus, Ask Us Guy took a look and found out the 5-mile stretch of road has more aliases than a federal fugitive.
It's County Road 8 throughout, but the alternate names used for addresses change from Monks Avenue to Jersey Road to 574th Avenue to Jasmine Road to 576th Avenue before becoming 179th Street — all in the course of a seven-minute drive.
Thilges said the easiest way to give directions is to tell someone to follow "County Road 8."
"That's how the road is signed, so that would be my recommendation," he said.
Q: Cornelia Street in Lower North Mankato is a part of town platted by a Danish immigrant and prolific contractor. His last name was J.B. Nelsen or Nelson. Who was Cornelia Street named for?
A: Ask Us Guy — speculating that Cornelia might have been Nelson/Nelsen's wife or daughter or sister or mother — did a search on one of those ancestry sites, hoping to find a family tree for the contractor involved in building that neighborhood a century ago. But the last name is so common, that in Minnesota alone 790,310 results popped up for "J.B. Nelson" and another 10,742 were listed for "J.B. Nelsen."
So the question was tossed at North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fisher, who couldn't think of anyone who might conceivably know the answer after so much time has passed.
"That might be an unsolved one," Fisher said.
If someone out there knows something about the origin of Cornelia Street, send Ask Us Guy the answer.
