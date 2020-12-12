Q: Just wondering if anyone there knows what the significance of the different colors on the light bar on top of the Eide Bailly building is?
A: Sometimes there's significance and sometimes there's not, said Tony Frentz of Neubau Holdings, the owner of the seven-story office building at the corner of Second and Main streets in Mankato.
"We've been using the light blue color most of the time because we think it looks nice," Frentz said.
The nifty panel of light at the top of the building is capable of a broad range of hues.
"So if there was a big MSU game, we could make it purple," Frentz said. "... If somebody has something special going on, maybe we'd change it for something like that."
It was lit in the team colors of a local high school for a homecoming game once. The light bar can even be split into a combination of colors, so there's the possibility of red and green later this month.
And when it was pink recently, there was deep meaning in the choice.
"A couple of days we made it pink because someone we knew was just diagnosed with cancer," Frentz said. "So it was a shout-out to them."
The decision to add the touch of light to the $23 million building was aimed in part at inspiring others to do the same with downtown properties. In fact, Mankato's arts commission has a goal of lighting the Veterans Memorial Bridge in a similar fashion.
"All around, it's just a nice touch," Frentz said. "It kind of lights up the town a little bit, so I'm glad we have it."
Q: Hello, I have a question.
So I read the two articles about the 7-year-old riding his bike, who was injured with a car, and the cyclist who was killed while on the Sakatah Trail. How terrible!
I think these things are preventable, and that we should ensure that our town's children and the elderly can safely cycle without risk of getting into terrible accidents. It seems to me like our town has infrastructure which hinders rather than promotes safety. In my opinion, I think we should provide ways for all people, drivers, cyclists (both children and the elderly) to safely drive and bicycle independently. For example, I've heard of local governments creating protected, commuting cycling routes off of the streets, and making streets more dense/tight to promote safer/slower driving.
Is there any way we can promote these changes in Mankato? I love our town and want a place where our children and elderly can thrive, but don't know how to contribute to this.
Thanks,
A: The city, sometimes in conjunction with state and county transportation officials, has actually done a lot in recent decades to make those sorts of improvements — enough so that Free Press stories about new trails, new trail connections and on-street bike lanes inevitably bring negative comments from some readers who think too much money is being spent on cyclists rather than road repairs.
And the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization's updated 25-year transportation plan is chock full of planned trail projects and new on-street bike lanes aimed at providing dedicated bike routes to and from every part of Mankato, along with new connections to nearby towns such as Eagle Lake and St. Peter.
The plan includes 9.89 miles of new trails in the immediate area, with nearly half of those miles proposed for construction in the next five years and virtually all of them slated for completion by the end of the decade. Nearly 12 miles of on-street bike lanes are suggested, all of them to be added by 2030.
That said, Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel welcomed the reader's sentiment.
"The reader has some excellent points," Vogel said. "We've made strides, but we can always continue to look at other strategies."
For the reader and others who want to be involved in promoting safer options for walkers and bikers, Vogel said there are options. They can join Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates, a private organization that encourages biking and walking, works with government officials to add safer options for those activities, and provides biking education to youth.
The city used to have a Multimodal Committee that addressed bike and pedestrian issues, but it was disbanded in recent years. Partly because of that, Vogel said the city is exploring new ways to get community input on the topic. In the meantime, the city's Planning Commission would be a good instrument for someone looking for an opportunity to promote those types of priorities.
And Vogel, a cycling enthusiast, invited the reader to call him at 387-8613 to talk directly about the topic.
Finally, Vogel couldn't talk about biking without tossing out some bike-safety reminders, asking that drivers remember to keep a sharp eye out for pedestrians and cyclists as the days get shorter, that bikers and pedestrians avoid dark clothing and consider attaching lights to boost their visibility, and that everybody — motorists and nonmotorists — follow the rules of the road.
He also noted that BikeMN's safety handbook recommends that bikers under age 10 not ride on streets, sticking to sidewalks and riding while being supervised by adults.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.