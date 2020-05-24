Q: Why do most restroom doors — particularly in restaurants — always open inward and you have to touch a dirty door handle when maybe half the people don’t even wash their hands? The obvious answer is, ‘Well, use a paper towel (to open the door).’ First of all, most of the paper towels aren’t close. Second of all, they don’t have a place to dump them. Third of all, when you have younger kids, they immediately grab the door handle.
It’s just crazy. You could have the door open outward, so you could at least push out with your foot or your elbow.
A: Ask Us Guy’s online research found two answers for the reason most restaurants are designed with inward-opening restroom doors.
The first is safety. Some people throw doors open without thinking about the possibility of whacking someone standing just outside the door. So outward-opening doors could result in customers, who are maybe checking out the menu board of a fast-food restaurant and not thinking about the restroom beside them, getting injured by a swinging door.
Now, the reader is probably saying, ‘The same thing can happen with an inward-swinging door to the person inside the restroom.’ But at least that person is probably approaching the door and thinking about the possibility that it might open.
OK, now for the other possible reason that restaurants might want to avoid outward-opening bathroom doors — odor. One online site suggested that an inward-opening door pulls air from the outside into the restroom whereas an outward opening door pulls the bathroom air out into the dining area. Ask Us Guy isn’t sure about the physics of that, but it sort of makes sense.
Finally, Ask Us Guy wants the reader to know that he understands the man’s discomfort about having to touch a door handle immediately after another dude went straight from the stall to the door without even looking at the sink — especially in these times.
But Ask Us Guy’s most indelible public bathroom moment actually came decades before the arrival of COVID-19 when he was forced to use the men’s room at Penn Station in midtown Manhattan.
Ask Us Guy and a couple of buddies were visiting New York City when it was still near its apex for grime, crime and dysfunction, which made it an affordable destination for three college guys. While the trip was memorable, Ask Us Guy doesn’t have recurring dreams about the Empire State Building, Times Square, Chinatown, the Statue of Liberty, Central Park or Fifth Avenue — only about the men’s room at Penn Station, which didn’t appear to have seen a custodian in the previous quarter-century.
Ask Us Guy and his buddies expressed their amazement at the floor-to-ceiling filth, didn’t think about it again and had a good time in the big city. But the experience apparently burrowed its way into Ask Us Guy’s subconscious because every few months for years afterward, he had the same dream: He’s on the far side of the men’s room at Penn Station. The door is 40 feet away. And — every single time — he’s barefoot.
