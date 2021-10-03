Q: That recent accident on Highway 14 at Eagle Lake you reported is just one too many. That grade-level crossing/entry/exit situation was always dangerous. Now, with much new development planned for east of Mankato and around Eagle Lake, it is intolerable. Can you find out what the Department of Transportation plans to do about it? Seems to me that an overpass with entry and exit ramps is the most expensive but the only correct solution.
A: The Free Press reported on Sept. 25 that a 23-year-old woman from Grand Meadow suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester after a crash at 7:45 p.m. the previous evening at that intersection.
Reading the news brief, Ask Us Guy assumed it was one of the crash-prone intersections right in Eagle Lake, probably the westernmost one near the Casey’s Store. That’s not the case.
The State Patrol report stated that the woman was northbound in a Chevy Malibu on Blue Earth County Road 86, which is west of Eagle Lake and is sometimes called “The KTOE Road,” when she collided with a transit van that was westbound on Highway 14. The State Patrol gave few details on the cause of the crash, stating only that it occurred “in the intersection.”
The Grand Meadow woman would have faced a stop sign when she reached Highway 14 and would have had no choice but to turn right because left turns aren’t permitted at that intersection and there’s a median, so vehicles can’t cross the highway. Road conditions were listed as dry. Ask Us Guy wondered if maybe the woman was staring into the setting sun when looking to see if there was oncoming traffic, but the sunset that day was 7:09 p.m.
Ask Us Guy also looked at the sightlines there, and it seems like there’s a pretty clear view to the west for drivers on County Road 86 looking for a gap in traffic before entering Highway 14.
But MnDOT traffic engineer Nick Ollrich said the agency will await the State Patrol’s final report on the crash.
“Once more information regarding the circumstances of the September 24th crash are available, MnDOT will assess if there are any engineering measures that could be deployed to mitigate similar crashes in the future,” Ollrich said.
While the reader is correct that substantial residential development is planned south of that intersection, MnDOT actually responded pretty significantly to previous crashes there nearly a decade ago. Back then, all turn movements were allowed at the intersection. County Road 86 drivers could cross all four lanes of Highway 14, they could turn left or right onto the highway, and Highway 14 drivers could turn left or right onto County Road 86.
“It was converted from a full access intersection to a right-in/right-out intersection in December 2012 due to a sustained crash history at that time,” Ollrich said. “That crash history included a fatal right-angle crash and several injury crashes.”
And since December of 2012, when crossing traffic and left turns were prohibited?
“There have only been six intersection-related crashes, a significant overall crash reduction,” he said. “All of these recent crashes were property damage only — no one was injured — except for the crash on September 24th.”
If, by chance, the reader was thinking like Ask Us Guy that the Sept. 24 crash occurred at the Casey’s intersection, Ollrich offered some news on that junction, too, that he anticipates “will provide safety benefits to the traveling public for years to come.”
The intersection — Highway 14 and County Road 56 — is set to become a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersection, similar to the other Highway 14 intersections within Eagle Lake, next construction season.
“This intersection modification is being pursued due to continued crash issues ...,” he said. “A statewide study completed in August 2021 found that on average RCUTs decrease fatal and serious injury crashes by about 70%.”
For people who need a reminder, the RCUT design — sometimes called a J-turn — will eliminate left turns from County Road 56 to westbound Highway 14. Instead, drivers looking to go west will need to turn right and head east for a few hundred feet, cross the median at a designated spot, and merge onto the westbound highway.
Q: Aromas trigger memories because the olfactory bulb running from your nose to the base of your brain is closely connected to the brain areas that deal with emotion and memory. Is there something similar triggered by college pizza hangouts?
A: Ask Us Guy wondered about that following the response to a column a few weeks ago about Marti’s Pizza, which was one of the early pizza joints in Mankato.
“My roommates and I worked there starting fall of 1968, all of us students at Minnesota State,” wrote Cheryl H. of Mankato, one of numerous people feeling nostalgic about old pizza restaurants. “My roommates were waitresses and I made salads, sub sandwiches, and washed dishes, glassware, etc. I know the freshly grown ingredients for the subs came in on the train, from California I think.”
And like a previous reader who recalled eating at Marti’s while listening to Roberta Flack, Cheryl’s memories included music. For her, it was The Beatles.
“Marti’s came to mind this evening when I was watching the Fab Four fundraising special on public TV. The encore was ‘Hey Jude’ which was played frequently on the jukebox at Marti’s, the seven-plus-minute version, if I recall. ... I live in Mankato and Pagliai’s is now my favorite pizza place, but Marti’s was always our first choice back then.”
A Madison Lake man also had fond recollections of working there: “I am David Conrad, I worked for Marti’s Pizza, from September 1970 to August 1976. The last four years as the manager of Marti’s Pizza. There was no finer people to work for than Donald and Mary Martin.”
And Ask Us Guy ran into a retiree recently while the old-timer was shooting some freelance photographs. The man, we’ll call him Jean Croix, noted that there was a pioneering take-and-bake pizza place in Mankato back in the late-’70s or early ‘80s — long before the arrival of Papa Murphy’s. While Croix said the pizza was good, the place didn’t last and he couldn’t remember its name.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.