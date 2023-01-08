Q: Ask Ya Guy,
I got to ask you: What kind of feedback are you hearing about what a mess they made of Riverfront Drive?
I had out-of-town company and we drove through Riverfront. They wanted to know why I was weaving back and forth, who spilled the blue and white paint on the road and sidewalks and what’s up with the ugly posts in the road? And when we did pull over to do some shopping, we had to wait twice for traffic backed way back so we could get out of our vehicle.
... And when it snows now and the plows are out, how backed up will traffic be then?
A: The reader continued in his or her full-page single-spaced question to express serious doubts about the project, saying it appeared unsafe for people trying to park on the street, including a young mother trying to exit her car with a baby in a car seat. The reader concluded by hoping the city will return Riverfront to a four-lane road.
The strong opinion is not surprising. Anytime The Free Press has written about the demonstration project, the stories have attracted about as many comments as there are blue dots and vertical plastic traffic delineators — aka “ugly posts” — along Riverfront Drive.
The comments from readers run the gamut regarding the changes being tested on the four-block segment. Some people dislike the reduction in lanes. Some people enjoy the additional pedestrian space created in front of the shops of the Old Town business district. And some people don’t understand that the delineators and painted stripes and dots aren’t meant to be permanent, just visual cues to provide a sense of how the space in Old Town can be shifted to different uses if Riverfront Drive undergoes a “road diet.”
The pilot project aims to provide a real-world demonstration of a design being considered for the 2024 construction season. The test began in early June with the elimination of a southbound lane and a northbound lane. With those two lanes gone, a new center lane could be added to create a continuous left-turn lane. It also made for more space for pedestrians along the sides of Riverfront Drive.
If city leaders decide the lane reduction isn’t causing any major delays or safety issues, they may vote to make the changes permanent when that section of Riverfront Drive undergoes a major reconstruction starting in about 15 months. The plastic posts would become curbs and end-of-block bumpouts to make for shorter pedestrian crossings of Riverfront. And the dots and stripes would disappear to become wider sidewalks with public art, landscaping and other aesthetic improvements to turn Old Town into a more pleasant and pedestrian-friendly place for shoppers, diners and others doing business in the historic district.
The City Council intentionally scheduled the demonstration to continue past the summer and fall to see how the new design handles a Minnesota winter, and the winter of 2022-23 is providing a good test.
“The first time out was a little bit of a learning curve for our operations folks,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty on a project-focused podcast that debuted last week. “We want to be able to test it in all seasons.”
City officials, working with a consultant, have been gathering a wide variety of information comparing the operation of the test design to the old Riverfront Drive. Among the data points are travel time, crash rates, the number of pedestrian crossings and the percentage of vehicles diverting to nearby Second Street.
“We’re still analyzing the results, but they’re looking relatively positive at this point,” McCarty said.
Police, firefighters and ambulance crews have been consulted and reported that it can be more challenging to move emergency vehicles through the corridor at times. But that public safety impact is offset to some degree by a reduction in the number and severity of crashes in the corridor.
The reader also wondered about public feedback on the demonstration project, and Ask Ya Guy hasn’t really been hearing all that much outside of the comments on Free Press stories. But that’s OK, because Ask Ya Guy doesn’t have any influence on what ultimately happens in Mankato. And the people who do are hearing plenty of opinions.
With two months left in the demonstration project, the city is approaching its goal of collecting 2,000 individual viewpoints, McCarty said.
Dozens can be found on the city’s online feedback site, everyvoicemankatomn.gov. People visiting the site can plop down their comments on a map of Riverfront Drive, and the map is filled with likes, dislikes, concerns and more.
Commenters are making points: “Go back to 4 lanes, STRAIGHT without curves. Just post a 25 mph limit and ENFORCE it.”
And counterpoints: “I travel several times a day through Old Town. I have not noticed a huge, if any, difference in my travel time.”
They’re making suggestions to the municipality: “The traffic backup is frustrating both when you are trying to get in or out of the parking spot and when you are driving in the backed-up traffic. The city needs to rethink this plan.”
And suggestions to other commenters: “People are acting like this somehow causes an hour-long backup and talk about the road like it’s an interstate. It’s not. This is a street through one of the oldest and busiest areas for pedestrians in the city. Sorry you have to go under 40 mph for 5 minutes so the city can become leagues more livable.”
They’re even placing curses: “May the designers of this atrocity be forced to drive in this one-lane nightmare for eternity.”
With the demonstration project in the home stretch, McCarty is encouraging people to add their voices to the multitude. Along with the statistical information and other hard data, the plan is to offer the City Council a sense of how residents, shoppers, commuters and other Riverfront Drive users perceive the design.
People, if they don’t want to add their comments to the website, can call the city information line at 311 to offer their thoughts.
Whatever one’s opinion, and regardless of what the final council decision is, the entire exercise provided a “very low-cost, high value” test of proposed changes before they become permanent, McCarty said. Riverfront is in need of a thorough reconstruction all the way down to its aging underground water and sewer lines. It’s something that will cost an estimated $7.5 million and won’t be done again for decades.
“It’s a kind of once-in-a-generation type project,” McCarty said. “You want to get it right when you’re impacting that many people and spending that much money.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.