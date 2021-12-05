Q: Who’s responsible for picking up roadkill? One thing I heard is that some guy found a deer in his yard with an arrow in it, and even though he did not shoot it, he was responsible for disposing of it. Which begs the question, can you call someone to dispose of it?
A: Just a disclaimer here: It’s not Ask Us Guy who is attempting to ruin your appetite just before Sunday brunch every week, it’s the readers who send in the questions.
OK, with that taken care of, on to the discussion of rotting, arrow-pierced and bloated animal carcasses.
Let’s start with a dying deer that wanders into your yard. It doesn’t matter if its mortality was caused by a hunter or by a collision with a vehicle or by old age; if the deer or any other critter expires on your property, you’re responsible for dealing with it.
“But if you find one with an arrow or bullet hole, it might be a good idea to check in with the local conservation officer first,” said Dan Ruiter, a spokesman for the Department of Natural Resources in New Ulm.
That seems wise. After all, if a conservation officer happens to see you loading a deceased animal with a bullet or arrow wound, there might be suspicion of hunting violations.
Nonetheless, getting rid of the carcass is on you.
Deer carcasses may be buried on private land with the permission of the landowner, via your refuse hauler (although there are regulations on how to properly bag the carcass), or at the local landfill.
Moving on to roadkill, the DNR does not pick up wildlife struck by vehicles. In Ask Us Guy’s experience, the agency is pretty dedicated to the whole circle-of-life, let-nature-take-its-course philosophy. If a DNR person’s child asked about the unmoving raccoon on the shoulder of the highway, the DNR person would point out how the deceased creature would provide nourishment for carrion eaters and that nature’s magic would thereby turn the raccoon into baby crows and turkey vultures and flies.
(Ask Us Guy, by contrast, once told his little daughter — when she wondered why there were so many raccoons on the side of the road — that the sun-heated pavement was so toasty warm that raccoons consider it a perfect place for a nap.)
If a roadkill animal is a traffic hazard, however, even the DNR advises people to contact the road authority for removal. For a county road, that would be the county highway department. In a city, it’s the streets department.
“MnDOT’s preferred method is to call the general office phone number,” Ruiter said. “In Mankato, it’s (507) 304-6100.”
For Mankato city streets, people can call 311 or 387-8600 and someone will respond, said Assistant Mankato City Engineer Michael McCarty.
“Deceased animals on roadways are collected by city staff for disposal,” McCarty said.
Collection is not, however, the automatic response on rural roads. In those cases, it can be a combination of a road-authority response and nature taking its course. Under Minnesota Department of Transportation guidance, the first choice for dealing with an animal killed by a vehicle collision is to place it in the slope of the ditch near the kill site, preferably above the high-water mark of the ditch. When feasible, the carcass is to be covered with wood chips.
That said, crews should consider hauling carcasses away “in areas of high pedestrian activity or other sensitive locations,” according to the guidance.
So, in summary, animals that keel over on your property are your problem. If they die on a public street or highway right-of-way, you can call the road authority to deal with them.
Ask Us Guy realizes that readers with more devious minds than his might be thinking, “I see a potential solution here. Since nearly everybody lives next to some sort of public street or road, any dead animal on my property could — when nobody’s looking — be dragged onto ... .”
NO! NO! NO!
Ask Us Guy is shocked and a little bit disappointed that such an underhanded tactic would even occur to readers. Not only would it be unfair to government road crews, who already have their scoop shovels full with other duties, it’s completely illegal to move a carcass from private property to the public right-of-way. Jail time and fines of up to $1,000 could be imposed.
