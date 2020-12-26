Q: What is the purpose of all of the trail work being done at Seven Mile Creek County Park? Every time we go there, the natural beauty of the trails is destroyed further by what appears to be skid loaders. Many trees removed, trails widened and natural landscape cleared. It was always so fun to go hiking on the beautiful natural trails, and now much of it is a muddy mess and the natural landscape destroyed.
A: Nicollet County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood had two basic points to make about the reader’s concerns.
First, the purpose of the work — widening the trails — is valid and necessary.
Second, the way the work was done initially was a mistake, and that’s been corrected.
The trails in the scenic park along Highway 169, midway between Mankato and St. Peter, are now nearly 40 years old in some cases, close to 20 years old in others.
“There’s been very little maintenance done to those trails, trimming trees and keeping the same 10-12 foot trail width,” Greenwood said.
A narrow trail works fine if it’s used only for hiking, but Seven Mile Creek is a park that invites a wide variety of trail users — bikers, cross-country skiers and even horseback riders. For a multi-use trail, guidelines from the Department of Natural Resources and the University of Minnesota both recommend a 10-12 foot width, with 14 feet advised for cross-country skiing, Greenwood said.
The heavily wooded park is picturesque, but the curving trails through those thick forests bring shortened sight distances. So, Greenwood asks people to imagine a horseback rider and a mountain biker heading in opposite directions and meeting at a turn on a narrow trail.
“We have to have a balance between access and safety for all users out there,” he said.
All of that said, Greenwood in no way disputes that the widening was not done properly at the start.
“It’s supposed to be a slow process. Do a section at a time and restore it, erosion control and such, as we went. What they started doing was way more aggressive than what the park supervisors advised.”
The damage looked worse than it was, he said. Because the forest has become so dense, there’s little sunlight reaching the forest floor, which limits plant growth there. So when the workers pushed the deadfall back, only dirt was left behind. That dirt will be seeded with grasses and native flowers in some places. Already, wood chips have been added and some of the deadfall brought back in place.
“It’s all easily repairable,” said Greenwood, predicting that the questioner will be pleased when they go on their next hike. “If they go back out there right now, it’ll probably look a whole lot better.”
As the work continues, it won’t be as dramatic.
“Our users should see a much less aggressive approach going forward,” Greenwood said. “Essentially, we’re trying to do this work without it looking like we were doing work.”
Finally, Greenwood said users of Nicollet County’s parks — Seven Mile and Minnemishinona Falls — should feel free to call park supervisor Mike Suska at 934-7725 whenever they have questions or comments.
Q: KEYC-TV reports its data (temperature, wind, dewpoint and more) comes from the Mankato airport. They also report data from cities in the viewing area. Some of the cities do not have airports. If so, where does the data being reported come from?
A: “As we’ve shared before, the Mankato Airport holds the official weather observation station for the city of Mankato, just as the official observation station for New Ulm or Fairmont is located at their respective airport,” said Mitch Keegan, multimedia news director for KEYC and its sister stations. “The observation station at the Mankato airport is co-owned and operated by the National Weather Service and FAA.”
Of course, viewers of KEYC know that chief meteorologist Mark Tarello and his colleagues show temperatures from a host of small towns stretching across south-central and southwestern Minnesota and even north-central Iowa.
“Through a public-private partnership, we have access to weather observation stations operated by various organizations, such as the Minnesota Department of Transportation,” Keegan said. “It’s those MnDOT stations we use on our maps for places like St. Peter, Madelia, Blue Earth and Springfield.”
And if there’s no airport or MnDOT data, KEYC sometimes has an agreement with the owner of a private weather station to share the data with the public.
“This is certainly beneficial as not all areas have airports with official National Weather Service data stations and we can have a big variance in our weather over a short distance,” he said.
