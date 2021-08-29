Q: I sat on the bridge to watch the fireworks on July 4 and all of a sudden it hit me that they were coming from a place possibly quite near BENCHS (Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society). Many dogs are terribly frightened of the sound of fireworks. I wonder what was going on at the shelter. Does the staff tranquilize the dogs? Does it wrap them tightly in “thunder jackets”? Neither of these options is particularly good.
Once I realized that the booms could be heard at the shelter, I couldn’t enjoy the fireworks anymore. Please tell me the shelter has a way of coping with frightened dogs, and maybe cats too. If they don’t, maybe the city should move the fireworks. After all, the animals are at a shelter where they shouldn’t have to be scared to death by super loud noises.
A: The municipal fireworks are launched from a spot across the Minnesota River and south of the shelter, but they’re close enough for the dogs and cats to notice. Fortunately for the animals, the shelter staff has noticed, too, and additional volunteers were on duty at BENCHS rather than watching the pyrotechnics or hanging out with their human families on the night of Independence Day.
“The fireworks do happen quite near our facility, and we do everything in our power to limit the fear and stress it can have on the animals in our care,” shelter manager Emily Braaten said. “A lot of things we have in place are what we do every day. We provide quiet classical music that plays at all hours of the day for all the animals to hear. We also have calming pheromones placed in our wall plug-ins to reduce stress.”
While the creatures are undoubtedly relieved to have the booms cease around 10:30 p.m., the noises might now have a couple of pleasant associations to somewhat offset the anxiety, thanks to shelter tactics.
“When the fireworks come out, we had extra hands to give our animals love and comfort,” Braaten said. “We also provide distractions for the animals: All cats received catnip and all dogs received their frozen peanut butter Kongs and a hidden scented sock for them to search for.”
So anybody adopting a dog or cat who was sheltered at BENCHS in early July might want to be ready next year. When Sparky and Patches hear the bombs bursting in air on July 4, 2022, they might wander over with an expectant look in their eyes, waiting for their frozen peanut butter Kong.
Q: I have a question for the city, county or state in regards to the new business coming to Mankato in the old Gander Mountain building. Traffic levels in that area are already at a high level. There is only one single roundabout at Haefner Drive and Adams Street. And if anyone drives through that area, they can see how congested it is going to McDonald’s, Applebee’s, Hy-Vee, Dairy Queen etc. Are there plans to help out that area? Maybe like a right-in and right-out lane for the parking lot of the Gander Mountain building to Highway 22? For a new business to be successful there needs to be more than one not-so-good roundabout to get in and out of that area.
A: The reader is referring to the impending opening of Bomgaars in the former Gander Mountain/Gordmans building, which was originally built as a Kmart, in the southeast quadrant of the Highway 14/Highway 22 interchange.
In addition, construction is expected to begin soon on 72 townhouses in the vacant lot north of the Hy-Vee and Office Depot buildings. And it’s true there’s just the one access point to most of that commercial area (other than snaking through the Hy-Vee parking lot).
But Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said the roundabout at Adams and Haefner should be up to the task of handling the traffic for Bomgaars, a farm and ranch supply store, because the intersection was originally designed with the expectation of the entire area continuing as a retail hub.
And a traffic study conducted for the townhouse development noted that residential land use actually generates less traffic than if the parcel had developed for retail as originally expected.
“We try to go sometimes as staff and observe at high-traffic times, and it seems to be functioning fine,” McCarty said of the roundabout.
All of that said, he wonders if some fresh traffic counts will be done at the intersection next year. Along with any impact from Bomgaars, a roundabout is being added at Adams and Blue Earth County Road 12, which could affect traffic flow.
As for the reader’s suggestion of a right-in/right-out access from Highway 22 to the Bomgaars parking lot, Ask Us Guy is almost 100% certain that the Minnesota Department of Transportation would strongly oppose that idea. While MnDOT reluctantly allowed two of those types of access points on Highway 22 just north of Highway 14, those are the only ones along the high-traffic highway within city limits — a nearly five-mile stretch where drivers need to use accesses off of intersecting streets to reach retail and residential areas adjacent to the highway.
