Q: Growing up, I became a thousand mosquitoes’ favorite snack if I went outside at dusk and stayed out after dark. This is not the case nowadays. What has changed?
A: There are actually a number of reasons why people can become less vulnerable to mosquito bites as they grow older.
Possibility No. 1: You’re not being washed as thoroughly as when you were a kid.
“A 2011 study found that people with a high diversity of microbes on their skin were less attractive to mosquitoes,” according to Healthline.com. “The researchers also identified specific species of bacteria that were present on people who were highly and poorly attractive to mosquitoes.”
So if your mom was constantly scrubbing that biodiversity off your skin when you were a youngster, she might have been inadvertently ringing the dinner bell for mosquitoes.
Possibility No. 2: You’re cooler than you used to be.
Heat and water vapor are factors, at least indirectly, in which body a mosquito targets, so an overheated sweaty kid might be a mosquito bullseye.
“We don’t know whether changes in body temperature affect how attractive you are to a mosquito, but we do know that sweating increases the volatile compounds on your skin that they love, and that anhidrotic people, or those who show decreased sweating, are less attractive to the pests,” according to a 2019 report by McGill University’s Office for Science and Society.
Possibility No. 3: You’re still a hot mess but you’ve stopped trying to cover it up with floral-scented shampoos, deodorants and lotions.
Scented body products draw mosquitoes, according to Dr. Jennifer Lucas, a dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic.
“Mosquitoes are attracted to our body odor, but they also are attracted to the things we use to mask body odor,” Lucas said in a mosquito advisory released by the clinic last year.
Scented lotions can be a double-whammy because many of those products contain lactic acid, which is also enchanting to the little blood-suckers.
Possibility No. 4: You’re dressing differently.
Lighter colors, long sleeves and pants result in fewer bites than dark-hued T-shirts, tanktops and shorts. It’s obvious why feeding becomes a little more difficult for a skeeter when a target’s skin is covered by fabric, but the color of the clothing matters, too.
A research paper published in the scientific journal Nature in February of 2022 found that surfaces with light wavelengths associated with the colors green, blue, violet and cyan were most alluring to mosquitoes.
Possibility No. 5: You were abducted by a UFO and had your genetic material swapped out with alien DNA.
While this might not be the most plausible theory, it is one potential explanation for why mosquitoes loved you before and now spurn you.
Because it turns out that your genes can have a lot to do with being viewed as an all-you-can-eat buffet by mosquitoes, according to a 2015 scientific study published in the journal PLOS.
Titled “Heritability of Attractiveness to Mosquitoes,” the study compared mosquito magnetism of both fraternal and identical twins.
Nearly 40 sets of twin sisters volunteered for the experiment — half identical and half fraternal. Scientists had each twin stick an arm in one branch of a Y-shaped tube while her sister stuck an arm in a second branch and mosquitoes entered through the third branch. The identical twins, who mostly share the same genes, were much more likely to be equally attractive or unattractive to the mosquitoes.
The fraternal twins, who have much more variation in genes, tended to have one sister turn out to be the clear favorite of the creepy little vampires while the other barely got a second glance.
The theory is that genes play a big role in body odor. The study calculated that genetics may be as much of a factor in being a preferred snack of mosquitoes as they are in determining such attributes as height and intelligence.
So if the reader was genetically predisposed to be feasted upon by mosquitoes as a child and now is not, the whole alien-abduction-DNA-swap thing has to be considered.
Possibility No. 6: You’re still getting bitten as much as ever. You’re just not noticing.
Several studies have found that repeated mosquito bites can eventually result in a reduced allergic reaction to the bugs’ saliva — the stuff that causes the intense itching and swelling that’s the hallmark of skeeter bites in children. Over a decade or two, people can become desensitized. For some, there may ultimately be virtually no symptoms of a bite.
“The more times a person has been bitten by mosquitoes, the more likely it is that they’ll become desensitized over time,” according to Healthline.com. “That means adults typically have less serious reactions to mosquito bites than children do.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.