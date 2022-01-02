Q: The City of Mankato is bonding for $20 million for water resource recovery. Why should Mankato residents pay for the costs when it also serves some of the surrounding cities?
Do we profit financially from providing water resource recovery?
Even if we do profit financially, in the interest of keeping government small, why does Mankato volunteer to provide services to other government entities?
A: A couple of points of clarification to start ...
Some readers might wonder what “water resource recovery” is. Back in the olden days, cities had “sewage treatment plants.” Over time, they were renamed “wastewater treatment facilities.” Ask Us Guy could accept that name change because the plants didn’t just deal with stuff coming from toilets — they also treated water from sinks, showers, washing machines and dishwashers.
A few years ago, though, Mankato changed the name again to Water Resource Recovery Facility. Ask Us Guy has shied away from using that term, just because he doubts anybody would know what the heck he’s talking about.
Secondly, that $20 million figure mentioned by the questioner is what Mankato is seeking in state funding through the legislative bonding bill. The planned upgrades to the city’s sewer plant actually total $45 million.
On to the three questions ...
First question: Why is Mankato taking care of the sewage generated by other communities? It is true that the Mankato facility, over time, has been accepting wastewater from more and more of what city officials call “customer communities” — a list that now includes North Mankato, Skyline, the Le Hillier area of South Bend Township, Madison Lake, Eagle Lake and the homes around Lake Washington.
But Mankato isn’t doing so simply because it is a kind and generous big brother to its smaller neighbors. Those communities pay their share of the bill, according to Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz.
Charges to each city, including Mankato, are based on the volume of wastewater being contributed by each. There’s also a “conveyance charge” that measures the linear feet of the system of pipes collecting and delivering the sewage to the treatment plant, and those payments cover the operational and maintenance expenses related to the collection system.
For major upgrades to the treatment plant, like the upcoming $45 million project to replace worn-out components and modernize the facility, the cost is split based on the percentage of the total sewage each community generates.
Second question: Does Mankato profit from the arrangement?
The formula aims to cover the actual costs — with Mankato neither profiting off the other communities nor subsidizing services to them. All of the partners at the moment are pitching in a bit extra to set aside dollars to cover a portion of that looming $45 million bill. That set-aside will help avoid steep increases in utility bills to homes and businesses when the construction is underway.
“If we have what looks like profit, it’s because we’re preparing for a capital project,” Arntz said.
And the third question: Does this regional wastewater system contribute to growth in government?
No, Arntz said. If anything, it reduces the size of government. By sharing a single regional treatment plant, the communities avoid duplicating work, such as the required environmental testing, regulatory reviews, inspections and other tasks of operating a sewage treatment plant.
“Absent this regionalization of the service, you would have six communities providing essentially the same service,” Arntz said. “So you’d have an expansion of government.”
The challenges of staffing a facility would also be particularly difficult for a smaller town.
“It’s not a simple thing to find registered, licensed wastewater employees,” she said.
Finally, absent a regional facility, each of those communities would be individually facing the daunting prospect of long-term repairs and maintenance of a highly regulated multi-million-dollar facility.
And if, like Mankato is doing now, they wanted to seek state funding for upgrades to their plant, they’d each need to undertake the time-consuming process of lobbying the Legislature.
For the most part, the communities appear to be satisfied with the regional approach to wastewater treatment, according to Arntz.
“The impression I’ve been given is things are generally going well,” she said.
If it turns out the surrounding towns are dissatisfied with the arrangement, that will come to light fairly soon. The agreements between Mankato and the customer communities expire in 2023, so discussions on renewal of those contracts will begin in the spring or summer of this year.
