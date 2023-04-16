Q: To: Zz-Ask Us. How many calls have been received by the city so far this year from residents complaining about snow on sidewalks?
A: It’s a timely question in Minnesota, where it’s been an exceptionally snowy winter with more in the forecast for today.
The AccuWeather service used by The Free Press states that 66.7 inches have fallen this season in Mankato, and the National Weather Service was predicting another 3 to 7 inches would fall overnight and through Sunday. The Waseca Southern Research and Outreach Center has the region’s most consistent weather data (although information is missing even there for one or more months in a handful of years since 1970).
The Waseca snow total for the season was at 69.8 inches as of Saturday with another 6 inches predicted to fall in the current snowstorm. If the forecast is on the mark, the season total of 75.8 inches — if this ends up being the last of the snow in this endless winter — would make it the fifth-highest total the Waseca station has measured going back to the winter of 1970-71.
In those 53 winters, the recorded snowfall has exceeded 75.8 inches only in 1982-83 (77.4 inches), in 2010-11 (79.8 inches), in 1978-79 (82.9 inches) and in the monstrously miserable winter of 1983-84 (105 inches.)
By contrast, there were eight winters when the inch totals for the entire season were in the 20s and 30s. One of those was the winter of 2021-22 when just 28.5 inches were recorded in Waseca.
That’s reflected in the complaints Mankato receives about unshoveled sidewalks.
“For winter 2021-2022, there were 104 customer service requests for snow on sidewalks,” reported Edell Fiedler, communications and engagement director for the city of Mankato. “For winter 2022–2023, there were 347 customer service requests for snow on sidewalks.”
The average number in the last five calendar years was 289.
Like most northern cities, Mankato requires property owners to keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice. Section 6.03 of the city code requires the work to be done within 24 hours of when the snow stops.
“If snow or ice is not removed from sidewalks next to a property by the property owner or resident, a city-hired contractor will do so and a removal cost (minimum of $75) is charged to the property owner,” according to the city’s website.
While city employees will enforce violations when they see them, the city often becomes aware of shoveling scofflaws only when residents call in with complaints. It’s important that people do so. Shoveled sidewalks might be nothing more than a quality-of-life issue for Mankatoans simply looking to walk the dog or get some exercise, but they’re the equivalent of freedom for residents with mobility issues, especially those who rely on wheelchairs.
Sam Stanke is one of those folks.
“It’s getting better but it still needs a lot of work,” said Stanke, who uses a wheelchair to get around Mankato, including to his job at the civic center.
Some of the most consistent barriers are at the corners of blocks when shovelers fail to clear an adequate route to the crosswalk.
“Shoveling the sidewalk doesn’t mean anything unless you shovel out the curb cuts,” he said.
At the bequest of Ask Us Guy, the topic was brought to last week’s Citizens for Accessibility meeting at Durham Apartments by Mike Lagerquist, community education manager for SMILES Center for Independent Living.
Lagerquist said the meeting attendees were unanimous about the importance of the issue.
“Generally, there was a lot of concern (nice word for it) about cleaning of sidewalks,” he reported, adding that people didn’t see much progress over the years and believed that the frequency and size of snowstorms made this winter even worse.
Often, only a narrow path is cleared — a path not adequate for wider wheelchairs. Other times, the shoveling isn’t sufficient enough for the wheelchairs to use, forcing people into the streets, which are also sometimes not adequately cleared of snow and ice. And then there’s the issue of those darned snowplows.
“Many times the sidewalks are cleared, only to be refilled when snowplows come down the street,” Lagerquist said, reporting he’s seen that happen repeatedly on Warren Street leading up the hill toward Minnesota State University.
The problems don’t completely disappear with the arrival of spring. Flower pots placed near curb cuts on narrow sections of sidewalk make it more difficult to maneuver in wheelchairs. And Citizens for Accessibility is supporting an initiative to delay green lights at signalized intersections by three to seven seconds to allow pedestrians a better opportunity to get into the street where they can be more easily seen by drivers waiting at the light.
And the group’s members remain eager to give city leaders an opportunity to roll in their shoes for a few minutes to better understand the importance of the snow-shoveling ordinance and other accessibility improvements.
“They mentioned a few times that they would be happy to meet with City Council and the mayor and let them try to maneuver in a wheelchair,” Lagerquist said.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com
