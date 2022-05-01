Q: I was passing down a backroad by Boscobel, Wisconsin, yesterday, and I saw a bald eagle and a redheaded bird I believe was a turkey vulture standing over the body of a raccoon. I have never seen a vulture before and I am wondering if it was normal behavior for them to share carrion. I love watching nature as you never know what you’ll see when you’re least expecting it.
A: Wow, two straight weeks of roadkill questions for Ask Us Guy.
But at least this one is kind of sweet, a Disney-like tale of two carrion-eating species setting aside their differences over lunch in rural Wisconsin — probably chatting between bites about who the Packers were going to pick in the first round of the NFL draft.
And, yes, the reader’s guess about the redheaded bird is probably right, according to Lisa Gelvin-Innvaer, a regional nongame wildlife specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“Yes, that sounds like a turkey vulture feeding on carrion alongside an eagle,” Gelvin-Innvaer said. “Although bald eagles also are predators, they opportunistically scavenge dead animals to help meet their foraging needs. This does mean that turkey vultures and bald eagles compete for carrion, not uncommonly side by side. Actually, a very similar question arose last December in the Mankato Free Press.”
In that question, a reader who had been seeing fewer turkey vultures in the Sibley Park area wondered if eagles were chasing them out. Gelvin-Innvaer couldn’t say there were necessarily fewer vultures in the Mankato area, noting that data suggests the species is well distributed across North America and increasing in number.
Back then, she provided a “tale of the tape” comparison for people speculating about who would win a fight between a turkey vulture and a bald eagle. Their reach, wingspan-wise, is competitive, with the eagle having only a slight advantage. But the eagle is the heavyweight, about three times heavier than the vulture.
“To add to that, bald eagles have stouter beaks and talons than turkey vultures and are able to carry away all or portions of the carcass,” Gelvin-Innvaer said.
So, if the cheesehead eagle in that backroad by Boscobel had decided to go all Ray Nitschke on the cheesehead vulture, it likely wouldn’t have ended well for the vulture.
“However, bald eagles don’t always outcompete turkey vultures,” she said, providing a link to an eagle blog that talked about how the relationship between eagles and vultures seems to vary by location.
“For example, bald eagles and turkey vultures share habitat in both Washington state and Pennsylvania, however in the latter state vultures often abandon a carcass as soon as an eagle shows up,” the Hanover Bald Eagle Blog states. “However, in Washington, vultures don’t think twice about sneaking up behind a feeding eagle and stealing entrails from between their opponent’s legs. It appears that in a region supporting many eagles, vultures must develop ‘tough skin’ to gain access to enough carcasses. They cannot afford to be afraid.”
