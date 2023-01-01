Q: Now that the election is over, I’m trying to think why there is an election for Soil and Water Districts on the ballot. Can anyone just run for these positions? What do they actually do? And if they should be people trained in water and soil conservation, shouldn’t the county just appoint them? Basically, most people are voting for these positions not knowing a single thing about the person who is doing this. Wondering if you can shed some light on what they do, if there are any qualifications (maybe Ask Us Guy could run for this next time), and what it would take to get these off the ballot and appointed by the county?
A: The reader’s relatively lengthy list of questions could probably be summarized by most voters’ reaction when they get to that section of the ballot, which is some variation of “Huh?” or “What the ... ?”
Technically, the answer is simple as to why these are elected rather than appointed positions: Because that’s what the Legislature wanted when passing Chapter 44A of Minnesota state law.
And considering when the law was enacted probably explains lawmakers’ faith that the people of Minnesota would have sufficient knowledge and the necessary interest to choose SWCD supervisors — April 26, 1937.
The “Dust Bowl” of the “Dirty Thirties” put soil conservation at the forefront of people’s minds during the Great Depression in a way that’s probably similar to how many people think about climate change today. Topsoil that had taken millennia to form was blown away in a few years after economically desperate farmers plowed up grasslands in an effort to boost their income, extreme drought left fields bare of cover and poor conservation practices made the cropland vulnerable to wind erosion.
Millions of acres of land were no longer capable of growing crops by 1937. And the scope of the problem was visible far from the worst-hit parts of the southern plains when “black blizzards” put so much dirt in the atmosphere that it coated places as far away as New York City. The Minnesota Historical Society has photos of piles of dirt the size of snowdrifts in rural parts of the state and dust storms darkening the skies of the Twin Cities.
At the urging of President Franklin Roosevelt, governors across the Midwest and Great Plains created soil conservation districts. Using a democratic governing process for the districts was an obvious strategy considering the sensitive regulatory task of trying to alter how people farmed their privately owned land.
And lawmakers at the time likely assumed that the need to preserve topsoil was so critically important that multiple candidates would run for the supervisor positions and that voters, specifically farmers, would be qualified to make good selections.
As for the reader’s other questions ... .
Virtually anyone can run for the positions as long as they’re an eligible voter and live within a district, so even Ask Us Guy would be technically qualified to throw his seed cap into the ring for a Blue Earth County SWCD post. But the supervisor positions don’t carry a salary, so potential candidates would not have a lot of incentive to run unless they cared deeply about soil and water conservation.
LeAnn Buck of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts provided answers to the questions about the purpose of the unique political subdivisions.
SWCDs, which now cover the entire state and generally have boundaries matching county lines, offer technical conservation assistance, funding and educational services for private landowners. Five elected supervisors govern each SWCD, setting priorities and ensuring the district meets its obligations under state law.
The supervisors also play an important role in “providing a local citizen perspective for voluntary conservation programs as they work to conserve and promote healthy soils, water, forests and wildlife,” according to Buck. “SWCDs serve as a primary source of conservation information, support, and program management for landowners as well as other local units of government and it is important to have an elected, nonpartisan board to provide leadership at a local level.”
Although the four-year terms don’t include a salary, per diems of up to $125 are allowed for the monthly meeting.
Finally, regarding what it would take to get SWCD supervisors off the ballot, there are a couple of options. The original 1937 state law creating the SWCDs has a provision stating that residents of the district may file a petition with state officials “praying that the operations of the district be terminated and the existence of the district discontinued.”
That petition process, which is the precursor to a referendum of district residents on whether to terminate the district, continues in state law today, although the number of names required on the petition has changed from 25 in 1937 to 1% of landowners today.
And if the goal was to keep the districts but have county commissioners appoint the SWCD supervisors, that would require persuading the Legislature to change the law. The concept wouldn’t be unprecedented. After all, many counties which once had elected auditors, treasurers and assessors — other positions where it can be difficult for average voters to be informed about the merits of each candidate — have converted those into appointed positions.
