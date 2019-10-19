Q: Were these golf carts ever recovered?
A: The reader's question was accompanied by a Free Press story from November of 2017 about the theft of 14 golf carts from storage sheds at Shoreland Country Club just east of St. Peter. Without any good leads, Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason had sent out a press release seeking tips from the public.
Nearly two years later, the carts are still missing and the thief or, more likely, thieves have vanished like a tee shot into a water hazard. But the sheriff's office is still looking, and Shoreland is not the only course that's been targeted.
"We are actively investigating the theft of those golf carts," said Investigator Bruce Collins. "There were other similar golf cart thefts in the area, and we're investigating to see if those were related."
None of the other thefts were within Le Sueur County.
Cart-stealing was an issue in the Twin Cities as early as 2015, with one golf course manager telling the Minneapolis StarTribune that it was "an epidemic."
"This summer, 10 carts were stolen from Dwan Golf Club in Bloomington in a single night," according to the Strib story. "Phalen Park Golf Course in St. Paul had five carts stolen in one night. Across the metro, the best estimate from industry sources is that several hundred carts a year are stolen, and the number is rising."
Florida takes the trend to a higher level, probably because of the number of retirement communities and golf courses in that state. And also because it's, well, Florida.
In May of 2017, the Orlando Sentinel reported the arrest of a man who claimed he was hot-wiring and stealing about 30 carts a month as part of an organized golf-cart ring.
James William Logan, 34, of Ocala said the ring was centered around The Villages, a large retirement community north of Orlando.
Earlier this year, a Florida TV station reported a heist of 16 carts from a Charlotte County golf course, two months after 14 had been stolen: "The director said the suspects went into a locker at the course, grabbed keys, drove the carts down an access road and loaded them into a truck. The director believes the suspects also cut security video so their identities wouldn't be recognized."
Ask Us Guy, who has long enjoyed Florida crime stories, sometimes plays a game he calls "Florida Man." It involves doing a Google search with the word "Florida" and then a random set of words or phrases such as "alcohol," "gator," "handgun" etc. In this case, he added "stolen golf cart," "meth," and "naked" to "Florida" just to see if anything might pop up.
Surprisingly, there was nothing that matched that search in Florida. However, 100 miles north of the Sunshine State in Cobb County, Georgia ... .
"Police say a naked man randomly broke into a family’s home and led police on a chase with a stolen golf cart," Atlanta TV station WSB reported in February. "After the golf cart chase, police said the man ran off into a wooded area, at which point an officer deployed a Taser on him, but he still kept going.
"'I dare him to come over here naked," neighboring property owner Charlie Keith told the TV reporter. "I'm gonna shoot him."
After crashing the golf cart, the naked man was caught by police and admitted that he was high on meth.
RF: Hi,
Likely you have already been contacted about the issue of having to run water for a long time before the water gets hot due to the cold water in the pipes.
A: Ask Us Guy has, in fact, been contacted several times since first addressing the cold-shower problem — which appears to be plaguing many people who have bathrooms located a long way from their water heater — in a column two weeks ago.
This reader, like those mentioned in last week's column, recommended a recirculation pump, albeit with an energy-saving twist.
"The pump is activated by a motion sensor switch in our bathroom. When we go in the bathroom the pump begins to circulate hot water to the bathroom and there is a loop under the sink, so the water simply circulates (back through the water heater). Normally I brush my teeth, by the time I am done, I can wash my hands and face with hot water… no water wasted."
And a different reader had an alternative to the recirculation pump: "Another solution is to install a small on-demand electric water heater where the hot water is needed. The heater automatically comes on when water is drawn and then shuts off when water stops flowing. This system only uses energy when water is needed as opposed to the (standard) recirculation pump."
