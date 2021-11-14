Q: I live in an area of Mankato where none of the side streets have any stop or yield signs. Everyone seems to just watch out and usually lets the east and west roads have the right of way. These roads run perpendicular to Third Avenue. Who actually does have the right of way and what happens when there is an accident at an intersection with no signs?
A: When Ask Us Guy was a young reporter covering St. Peter, most of the side streets there were without stop and yield signs, which some residents didn’t think was safe. He vaguely remembers St. Peter Police Chief Brad Kollmann doubting the necessity of installing yield signs throughout the community, explaining that the traffic law for uncontrolled intersections was pretty straightforward: The driver on the right has the right-of-way, the one on the left has to slow down or stop.
Mankato Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose pointed to the same statute in response to this week’s question: “When two vehicles enter an uncontrolled intersection from different highways at approximately the same time, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right.”
It’s the same rule that applies to four-way stops.
St. Peter seems to have done away with many of its uncontrolled intersections, as has Mankato, according to DuRose.
“I do not believe this is very common in Mankato,” he said. “Although there may be other neighborhoods that have uncontrolled intersections, I cannot think of these intersections off the top of my head.”
As for the question regarding a crash at an uncontrolled intersection, it doesn’t sound like police would handle it any differently than one with stop signs or semaphores. If a driver violated the above-mentioned statute by failing to yield and caused the crash, then the officer would issue a ticket if the violation could be proven.
“We gather facts and evidence from those involved and witnesses,” DuRose said. “We need probable cause to believe a particular statute was violated in order to write a citation. If we cannot reasonably determine what happened at the incident, we would not be writing a ticket.”
Q: The sidewalk from Cardinal Drive ends at Balcerzak. You can’t take it left, right or go straight. There is no crosswalk. A pedestrian-activated light would be great and could connect the north and south sidewalks/trails. Why didn’t the city put one in when they did all the work on Victory/Balcerzak? Do they intend to?
A: The city is aware there isn’t a good way to reach the trail on the north side of Balcerzak from Cardinal Drive, especially for wheelchair users or other pedestrians who would struggle with a curb.
“As a part of the continual review of pedestrian facilities, city staff have been reviewing the sidewalk on Cardinal Drive that currently terminates at Balcerzak Drive without a marked or accessible crossing,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said. “As a part of this review, traffic counts are taken to determine the use and potential type of crossing treatments that would be appropriate for a proposed crossing.”
After the alternatives are evaluated, the city will seek opinions from the neighborhood before presenting a specific project to the City Council in the five-year construction budget. Most likely, the work would be done the next time that section of Balcerzak is scheduled for reconstruction or new pavement.
“Work on such an improvement was not undertaken with the Victory Drive project as that project was focused on improvements on Victory Drive,” McCarty said. “Such an improvement would be more appropriate with a future project on Balcerzak Drive or as part of another pedestrian improvement project due to the need to make modifications to the median in Balcerzak Drive and to create a pedestrian ramp on the trail.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.