Q: What is the legality of a frequent yard sale during the summer in a residential area where miscellaneous old items are sold after being intentionally purchased for resale? What is the threshold for this being a business in a non-commercial area? Must sales tax be charged?
A: The reader submitting this question mentioned a hilltop Mankato neighborhood, so the answers will focus on rules in place in Mankato.
But it should be noted that this was a big issue in North Mankato exactly 10 years ago when a Belgrade Avenue homeowner conducted a yard sale pretty much nonstop from March to mid-summer. The homeowner called it an “occasional store.” Some of his neighbors called it an “eyesore.”
And the North Mankato City Council called a halt to the practice late in 2013 by limiting garage sales and yard sales to three days or fewer with no more than four sales in any 12-month period and a prohibition on leaving items and materials related to the sale outside overnight.
Mankato, by contrast, relies more on state law. Community Development Director Paul Vogel points first to Minnesota Rules 8130.5800 related to sales tax collections and the exemption for “Isolated or Occasional Sales Of Personal Property Used in Trade or Business.”
The law states very clearly that a “garage sale or personal sale” involves people “selling their personal belongings” — not entrepreneurs who are purchasing items for resale out of their garage.
“A garage sale or personal sale does not include flea markets, craft shows, antique shows, coin shows, stamp shows, comic book shows ...,” according to Subdivision 4 of the law. “A person who collects or purchases items for resale is deemed to be in business, and must obtain a sales and use tax permit and collect and remit tax on sales of taxable items.”
As for how frequent a sale can be while still falling under the “garage or occasional sale” exemption, Ask Us Guy didn’t find the definition very helpful. But here it is: “’Occasional’ means occurring at infrequent intervals, as incidental, or as casual; that is, as distinguished from events of a similar nature recurring with some degree of regularity.”
The state rules did include an example, though. “Example. A person has a garage sale once each year. The sale is considered to be occasional.”
So, if the reader’s neighbor is in fact purchasing items for resale and conducting the sales with some degree of regularity, he or she would be in clear violation of state law. Unless, that is, the seller has obtained the required state sales and use tax permit, is collecting the sales tax from customers and is paying those taxes to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
In that case, however, the person would be in violation of Mankato zoning regulations. In theory, the person could obtain a city permit for a home occupation business, but the zoning rules would prohibit that business from spilling out into the yard or driveway because the commercial activity must be carried out “entirely within the dwelling unit,” according to Vogel.
The home occupation business, by the way, would need to be operated by someone who is a resident of the home and would be prohibited from having any outside employees.
And the primary purpose of the building would need to remain residential, with the business activities not allowed to change “the character thereof or adversely affect” the residential area, according to the ordinance. “The use of detached accessory buildings or private garage, attached or detached, for a home occupation is prohibited.”
If the reader’s neighbor is posting signs about his or her frequent sales, that could be a violation of Mankato ordinances, too.
“... The sign code only allows garage sale signs for a period of three days and no more than four such periods in any 12-month period — 12 total days over a course of a year,” Vogel said.
If the reader wants to rat out the potentially outlaw garage-saler for alleged violations of zoning violations, it can be done by calling 311 or online via https://www.mankatomn.gov/connect-with-us/customer-service. Or a report can be made to the Minnesota Department of Revenue regarding a suspected tax evader or fraudster at https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/tax-evasion-or-tax-fraud-report-form.
