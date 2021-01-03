Q: I think it’s worth looking into why some stores are not enforcing the mask mandate.
A: Different versions of this question have come in from several people, some naming specific stores they visited where a customer was inside without a mask. Some said that a manager told them the store is only legally bound to post signs and offer a mask to customers who didn’t wear one.
Stand-in Ask Us Guy placed calls to the corporate headquarters of three chain stores with locations in Mankato, one a grocer and two retailers. After waiting patiently by the phone for several days, not a one returned a call.
As Stand-in Guy usually covers business stories, he can attest that being the mask police is not something most business managers relish and not something corporate types like to talk to reporters about.
If someone walks into their store smoking a cigarette, the manager would have no qualms about telling them they have to put it out or leave. But while everyone agrees smoking inside public spaces is wrong, managers are well aware the state mask ordinance remains politically divisive.
But under Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-8 it is clear — well, mostly clear — that stores are required to enforce the mask mandate — sort of.
“Businesses must also communicate to workers and customers that face coverings must be worn when required by the executive order,” says state guidance.
But the guidance also gives store managers an out if they are not jazzed about telling a paying customer they must put on a face mask or leave: “At a minimum, businesses must communicate face covering requirements by clearly posting signage in places that are visible to all workers, customers, and visitors.”
And another clause makes it more difficult for managers who want to enforce the mask mandate. People with certain medical or mental health conditions or disabilities who are unable to wear a mask are exempt from the order. But the state reminds stores that, because of health privacy laws, they can’t ask any details of a customer who says they can’t wear a mask because of a medical condition.
The state suggests that if someone says they can’t wear a mask, the store should do all it can to accommodate their shopping while doing their best to protect other customers and employees, such as offering curbside or other contactless pickup options.
Q: What has been the number of vehicle-train collisions in Mankato, the causes and number of injuries or deaths during the last 20 years?
This question may have been prompted by the fact the city of Mankato recently launched a “Quiet Zone” study and sought public input on making most or all railroad crossings in Mankato whistle free. The costly undertaking has long been sought by many residents and would allow trains to go through crossings without blowing their horns and would keep vehicles safely clear of tracks.
While exact crash numbers within Mankato over the past 20 years are not readily available, the short answer is that there have been very few. The Free Press has reported on a handful of train-vehicle crashes in the past decade or so, but most were in rural areas and most not fatalities.
Statewide and nationally train-vehicle crashes have dropped dramatically as more safety measures have been added.
Last year four people died in vehicle-train collisions at Minnesota railroad crossings, the second lowest number of deaths since 1970. There were 32 total crashes last year with 19 reported injuries. An additional three people were killed in trespassing incidents.
In 1970 there were 56 fatalities and 392 crashes in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. In 2014, nine people were killed and there were 48 crashes.
The Operation Lifesaver Rail Safety Education website, using data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, notes that Minnesota is not in the top 15 for train-vehicle crashes. Texas, followed by California and then Florida have the most crashes.
The group says train-vehicle crashes have declined 82% from 1972 when there were about 12,000 annual accidents. In 2018 and 2019 that number was about 2,200 annually.
