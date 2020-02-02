Q: I wonder if the missing fox was ever found? We heard so much about the fox at the time, then nothing. Does that mean the fox was found, or the woman gave up hope?
A: “We never got Notchi back,” said Mikayla Raines, the founder of SaveAFox Rescue, an organization that cares for foxes rejected by fur farms or surrendered by people who mistakenly thought they’d enjoy having a fox as a pet.
Still, the story of Notchi the fox appears to have had a happy ending.
As the reader mentioned, there was a lot of media coverage — including in The Free Press — when Notchi escaped from his home on New Year’s Day 2017.
Raines launched a social media campaign asking people to be on the lookout for a gray, black and white fox that was unusually friendly with people.
SaveAFox Rescue now operates out of a rural Faribault farm, but in 2017 it was still a much smaller operation in a home in the Twin Cities suburb of Lakeville. So Notchi had to cover some ground to end up in The Free Press coverage area.
The first sighting was in Waseca. Then, a few days later, it was Wells. And a few days after that, Notchi was seen just off the highway in Mapleton.
Raines, who offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who returned him to her, was intent on getting Notchi back for a couple of reasons. First, she was very attached to him, having bottle-fed him after he was rescued as a kit from a fur farm. Second, she worried that he was too tame to survive in the wild.
“My main concern for getting Notchi back home was not just because he was a beloved pet, but I was worried for his safety,” she said, calling him “extremely tame.” “After spending four months trying to locate him, we continued to receive sightings into the next two years.”
As time went by, however, it appeared that Notchi was increasingly hearing the call of the wild.
“At first he was approaching people,” Raines said. “But as time went on and we tried to follow his path and sightings, he became more timid and ‘fox like’. This was ideal for his survival.”
Three years after he went missing, Notchi’s life may be over if he had the typical life-expectancy for a wild fox.
“Foxes in the wild only live on average three years, as compared to foxes in captivity, which can live up to 15 years,” she said.
Still, it looks like Notchi — born in a fur farm, adopted by a loving human, famous as a wide-ranging escapee — may have had a Hollywood conclusion to his story.
His striking mix of colors, produced by fur-farm breeding, apparently struck the fancy of at least one native Minnesota fox.
“The last sightings I got of Notchi he was with another fox,” Raines said. “Since foxes mate for life, I couldn’t take him away from his new thriving life — with a mate — as a wild fox.”
In the movie version, Raines would have personally had the chance to see Notchi and his mate — rather than hearing from someone else who spotted them. And in the movie version, the final shot would be of Notchi, looking back one final time at Raines before romping out of sight with his foxy girlfriend.
“Notchi was one of my favorite foxes, and I’m sad his time with me was short,” she said. “But it makes me happy that he got to live his life the way he wanted to, as a wild fox.”
Q: “Ms. Becker asked the Council if posterity is going to thank them for renaming these streets?”
A: That’s from the Mankato City Council meeting in November of 1988, when Barb Becker was one of many residents of the Lincoln Park neighborhood strongly opposing the council decision to change the name of Clark Street to “East Pleasant Street” and to rename the existing Pleasant Street as “West Pleasant Street” to provide continuity for the stretch of roadway.
Posterity didn’t respond to last week’s Ask Us column on the street-renaming controversy, which also consolidated four streets into “Riverfront Drive” and three streets into “Adams Street.” But a longtime resident of West Pleasant Street offered a verdict three decades after the change.
“I would give a resounding ‘No,’” the woman wrote. “Our home on Pleasant Street has been in our family since 1947. In the time between then and 1987, we never had an issue with anyone finding us or with mistaken deliveries. Since the change to West Pleasant, we have had many mail mistakes, have opened the door to food deliveries to both our surprise and the deliverers’, and have had people walking through our yard and garage looking for the stairs in the back of our house that lead to the apartment that isn’t there because it’s on East Pleasant (a.k.a. Clark Street.)”
The resident gave more examples of lost people, one as recent as last month.
“So I say NO, we do NOT thank the City Council for changing our street name,” she wrote. “We blame them.”
