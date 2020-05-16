Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.