Q: Traveling through town last winter on practically any road was a challenge except for Madison Avenue from Seventh Street going east. At the Kober’s Nursery corner, suddenly the red road appeared and it was smooth sailing all the way up Madison Avenue with no potholes. I would think that whatever that stretch of road is made up of should be used throughout town to save on car and tire repairs and to save money on constantly repairing and patching.
A: Anyone who really likes that smooth, pothole-free stretch of Madison Avenue needs to be ready to give credit to a whole bunch of people. The origin of “Superpave” is sort of like an engineering and pavement-science version of a Marvel Comics’ team of superheroes.
The people behind the unblemished, unbumpy segment of Madison include members of Congress back in 1987 (who created the Strategic Highway Research Program); the asphalt scientists on the Strategic Highway Research Program (who invented the new pavement in the ensuing five years); the Federal Highway Traffic Administration (which set up specifications and promoted the use of the material); the National Asphalt Training Center in Lexington, Kentucky (which the FHWA set up to educate engineers and technicians); and the local public works officials (who gave the new material a try).
The name Superpave stands for SUperior PERforming asphalt PAVEment.
While Mankato Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty made an attempt to explain how Superpave differs from the traditional Marshall mix method of pavement design, Ask Us Guy really didn’t understand any of it. But Superpave was the choice when Madison Avenue was reconstructed from Seventh Street to the east in 2012.
“It’s a combination of the design and the pavement that was used,” McCarty said of the quality of the segment. “We’re pushing more than a decade on a pretty major roadway, and it’s one of the better roadways in the community.”
The technique can’t be used on every street in the city. For cost reasons, many projects rely on pulverizing the existing pavement for reuse in rebuilding the road’s base. So to some extent, the options when constructing a street can be constrained by what’s available for reclamation, McCarty said.
But for major roads that carry a lot of traffic, the Superpave approach is definitely something the city is looking to replicate as reconstruction is scheduled.
“It’s significantly more durable,” he said.
The Public Works Department recognizes that the lower portion of Madison Avenue compares poorly to the rest of the street and plans to bring it up to a similar standard. That will have to wait, though, until some other major projects are finished, including Riverfront Drive from Main Street to just past Madison in 2024 and portions of South Victory Drive between Fair Street and Hoffman Road in 2024 or 2025
“We realize it needs some help,” McCarty said of the westernmost piece of Madison. “But with everything going on downtown, and the county’s plans for Victory Drive, we have to be sensitive to drivers’ ability to access places.”
Q: Dear Ask Us:
I don’t know who this goes to to find an answer. A grain truck and semi park on the west side of Old Minnesota Avenue by the new Kwik Trip in St. Peter, which makes it hard to travel when this happens.
A: Until the Kwik Trip on St. Peter’s north side — officially Kwik Trip #1152 — was constructed last summer, there wasn’t a lot of incentive for semi drivers to park on Old Minnesota Avenue.
Now, hungry and thirsty truckers heading south on Highway 169 might be tempted to pull over there in order to grab some cheap bananas or a Big Buddy in the big new convenience store. The store has diesel pumps and more maneuvering room for trucks than its sister Kwik Trip on St. Peter’s south side, so most of the time there wouldn’t be a great reason for truckers to park on the street, according to Patrol Sgt. Keith Ruffing of the St. Peter Police Department.
If the lot is too crowded for one more truck, a trucker can park on Old Minnesota without risking a ticket because there are no signs prohibiting parking.
“It currently is legal, but it’s not a problem that’s ever been brought to our attention,” Ruffing said.
Still, it’s not a great place to park a truck, especially since the construction of the Kwik Trip resulted in curb being laid on the east side of the road — so it’s more constricted than it used to be and more difficult to park without sticking out into the lane of travel.
If others see trucks there and are bothered by it, Ruffing encourages them to pass on their concerns to the department.
Without complaints or other indications that it’s a frequent problem, though, the police department is unlikely to bring the issue to the city administration. MnDOT is planning to reconstruct Highway 22 in about four years, so changes could come at that time.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.