I was at the Mankato Water Treatment Plant last fall when plant staff were giving tours to high school students. There was a Palmer Bus there (photo attached) that was sitting empty — no driver, no students — and just running. It had delivered a busload of Waseca High School students for the tour, which took about 45 minutes. I know, since I joined the tour.
I don't understand why school buses are allowed to run when just parked, using up diesel (which we taxpayers ultimately pay for) and polluting the air. Oh almighty know-all person, can you explain this?
A: Ask Us Guy can't explain it, but he expected Palmer Bus Service could.
Unfortunately, that was not the case.
The Waseca site manager for Palmer Bus Service declined to offer a response.
"There's just some things that don't need to be questioned," he said.
Ask Us Guy generally disagrees with that sentiment, particularly when it involves activities being funded by tax dollars. So he suggested it seemed like a reasonable question and offered to pass along Palmer's rationale for why buses sometimes need to be left running.
"There are situations that warrant that," the site manager said, while declining to elaborate. "... I looked at that (complaint) earlier and it doesn't warrant a response."
He then referred Ask Us Guy to Palmer's corporate headquarters, although he would not give Ask Us Guy a name, phone number or other contact information for the corporate office.
"I don't think anyone here wants to give you an answer," he said.
A message left at the Mankato office of Palmer went unanswered.
Q: Does the director of public works of the city of St. Peter monitor his city employees driving city vehicles who are picking up snacks and drinks during working hours at gas stations?
Also, does the Minnesota Department of Transportation do the same with their employees? Lots of MnDOT trucks stopping at gas stations at all times of the day. And they are not getting gas.
Why should we pay them to do this on the clock? They should be able to have time to do this on their own time.
Signed,
A Taxed Person
A: In the interest of full disclosure, Ask Us Guy has, once or twice, enjoyed a snack during work hours without clocking out. In fact, in the process of compiling the answer to this particular question he consumed two slices of Pagliai's pizza, a powdered sugar doughnut from Dunkin Donuts and a can of Diet Pepsi.
His theory is that the pauses that come with chomping and sipping give him a chance to reflect on his work, to think deep thoughts, and to consider the various alternatives for writing the next sentence.
Between bites, he called St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke.
"We certainly do have policies in terms of when breaks can be taken by employees and when breaks can't be taken," Prafke said.
But Prafke doesn't necessarily consider what the reader has been witnessing to be equivalent to a scheduled break. First off, St. Peter doesn't have a municipal fueling station as some cities do. So employees rely on St. Peter gas stations to keep their trucks fueled up.
"If they're there getting gas and then go get a snack at the same time, we have no problem with that," he said.
Also, public works employees can end up working long shifts at times — for instance, when a particularly rough snowstorm hits or if the department is short-staffed due to illness. So, it's OK if they stop to grab a cup of coffee or a bite to eat or to use the facilities at a convenience store rather than driving back to the Public Works Department, Prafke said.
"We have really high confidence in our employee base," he said, saying the Public Works Department has many very experienced workers who perform well in keeping streets maintained and clear of snow. "Our crews take a lot of pride in doing that well and doing it efficiently."
The response was similar from Tony DeSantiago, maintenance superintendent for MnDOT's District 7.
"There are numerous reasons they stop," DeSantiago said. "They could be on a bathroom break. If they are plowing and they need to stop and take a break, some grab snacks and drinks because they are working out in the country and don’t get another chance to stop."
DeSantiago also noted that plow drivers sometimes keep plowing away for hours at a time, never taking a full meal break during their shift.
"Sometimes our drivers don’t take lunch, they just grab snacks," he said. "We don’t have set times for taking breaks — it's more when they get the opportunity. As strenuous as our jobs can be working in traffic and plowing snow, I would encourage our personnel to take a break, sometimes they just need to stop."
