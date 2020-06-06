Q: Dear Ask Us god,
A: This brief question was accompanied, thankfully, by a photo of a statue of a Native American behind a fence topped with barbed wire at the North Mankato Public Works Center.
The question is a couple of weeks old, and before Ask Us god, um, Ask Us Guy could get around to calling North Mankato officials, it came up at Monday's City Council meeting.
"It's been suggested that the Native American chief statue currently positioned behind a fence is insensitive and perhaps maybe should be placed in a more appropriate setting," North Mankato resident Barb Church told the council during the public comment portion of the meeting. "When the gate's locked, it looks like we're fencing in the Native chief."
City Administrator John Harrenstein provided a brief response and Mayor Mark Dehen a longer one.
Harrenstein said the statue is only behind the fence until it can be cleaned and placed in a city park.
"I reject any perception or comment that where it's placed is a place of dishonor," Harrenstein said. "It's actually preparing it to be restored and moved on, and we'll be doing it as quickly as we can."
The mayor provided some additional background information about why the statue is in the lot along Webster Avenue.
"We have been gifted the statue of Sitting Bull that was made by Tom Miller a number of years ago," Dehen said. "It used to reside on the corner of Sherman and Belgrade, and the property owner donated that to the city. ... We intend to clean him up and make him a bright and beautiful statue again the way he was when he was crafted."
Dehen said plans are in place to meet with Miller, a longtime local sculptor, citizens and members of the Native American community for advice on a proper location "to honor Sitting Bull and the history we have with North Mankato and the Native community."
Sitting Bull doesn't have a direct connection to the Mankato area. He would have been roughly 30 years old and living with his Lakota people in the Dakota Territory when the Dakota War of 1862 erupted in southern Minnesota, ending with the execution of 38 Dakota warriors across the Minnesota River from where North Mankato would later be founded.
But the Dakota War prompted the U.S. Army to retaliate against even bands that hadn't been involved, including Sitting Bull's Hunkpapa Lakota people. Over time Sitting Bull became a key leader in the resistance against the Army, against white settlement and against the arrival of railroads, according to online histories.
Sitting Bull is best known as the spiritual leader of the Lakota and Cheyenne people when they won a legendary military victory over Gen. George Armstrong Custer and his 7th Cavalry at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in eastern Montana in 1876. He remained defiant even in the face of an onslaught of troops that followed Custer's disastrous defeat at Little Bighorn, eventually leading his band across the border into Canada in 1877.
By 1881, with bison nearly extinct and struggling to keep his people fed, he returned to Fort Buford in Montana to surrender, saying, "I wish it to be remembered that I was the last man of my tribe to surrender my rifle," according to the website of the Akta Lakota Museum & Cultural Center in Chamberlain, South Dakota.
He died at the Standing Rock reservation in 1890 and his remains were later reburied in Mobridge, South Dakota, to be nearer his birthplace.
Miller, who sculpted the Winter Warrior statue outside of the Blue Earth County Library, did not have a commission for his earlier work of Sitting Bull. He told The Free Press in 2007 that he'd been working on and off on the statue for about 17 years. He later sold it to Jon Pluto, who lived at 615 Belgrade Ave. It was Pluto who recently donated the statue to the city.
