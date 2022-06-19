Q: Was it a good thing that Fill-In Ask Us Guy was on duty when the question about the alpacas was answered?
A: So, yeah, Regular Ask Us Guy recently had a week-long vacation, during which he avoided answering a single question, including the “How ya doing?” from his neighbor and a “Hot enough for you?” from a delivery guy.
And Ask Us Guy just shook his finger and said, “Oh no you don’t. I’m off-duty” when the kid behind the counter said “You want fries with that?”
But Fill-In Ask Us Guy performed admirably, and it was definitely fortunate that he handled the question prompted by The Free Press photo-story of alpacas receiving their annual haircut at Mankato’s municipal petting zoo.
“I am writing in regards to the article about the alpacas getting sheared at the Sibley park,” the reader wrote. “I was wondering what happens to the fleas afterwards?”
Regular Ask Us Guy had started doing a bit of research on the question, finding one website that claimed alpacas tend to be more resistant to flea and tick issues than sheep. But another website offered an opposite opinion, with an alpaca owner saying her home was overrun with fleas after she purchased her first alpaca.
Uncertain what the truth was about alpacas and the tiny blood-sucking parasites, Ask Us Guy dumped the question on Fill-In Ask Us Guy and went on vacation.
For people who missed it, Fill-In Ask Us Guy looked at the question, immediately spotted a spelling error, corrected it and provided a concise answer: “... The fleece is given to a fiber cooperative to be graded and processed.”
Q: We live on Nicollet Avenue and have questions I’m hoping you can answer.
The first concern is the one-wheel motorized skateboard that zips down our street daily.
Is this legal?
Also, the motorized bikes that seem to be the norm recently. Are they required to follow automobile laws? They definitely seem to be doing as they please and are a hazard with their speed.
Just curious, as I don’t feel they should be outside the laws that we driving cars are held to.
A: Second answer first.
“The operator of any bicycle must adhere to the same traffic laws that drivers of automobiles do when operating on the street — e.g. stopping at signs, speed limits, signaling turns (with hands of course) etc.,” said North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson.
Regarding the first question, Ask Us Guy had to do a bit of research to figure out what sort of vehicle is zipping down Nicollet Avenue each day.
He learned that a Onewheel is, not surprisingly, a single-wheeled vehicle with an electric motor. The driver stands on a skateboard-like board with the oversized wheel between his or her feet.
The Onewheel, which was first sold in 2015, uses electronics and gyroscopes to be self-balancing and current models can cost $1,000 or more and travel at speeds approaching 20 mph.
Gullickson said the North Mankato Onewheel rider isn’t breaking the law simply by riding on Nicollet Avenue.
“As to the ‘one-wheel motorized skateboard,’ it is legal for them to be on the street but the operator must ride as close to the right-hand curb or edge of the street as possible, and they must also adhere to traffic laws,” he said. “Further information relating to bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, etc. can be found under North Mankato City Ordinance Chapter 74.”
