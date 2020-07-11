Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
Could you find out what the rules are for posting political signs in Lake Crystal? Every election year signs from only one party get put up around the "Welcome to Lake Crystal" sign at the corner of Highway 60 and Main Street. Is the city endorsing this party? Or do they allow signs from all candidates to be put up there?
A: The reader appears to be assuming that the land around the "Lake Crystal ... the place to be" sign is city-owned. Ask Us Guy, thinking that city officials would not stick their necks out by favoring one political party in these contentious times, had his doubts that it was municipal property.
Turns out the land hosting the sign, along with the vacant lots to the south, are privately owned by Noel Collis Properties LLC, of Albany, Minnesota, according to Blue Earth County tax records. Ask Us Guy hasn't driven through Lake Crystal recently, so he doesn't know whether the "only one party" represented by signs on the parcel is the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or Legal Marijuana Now Party.
But Ask Us Guy is going to guess that it's the Republican Party.
If Lake Crystal residents are thinking 'Wow, Ask Us Guy must be psychic!', it should probably be noted that — before making his guess — he did a Google search on "Noel Collis" and "Albany Minnesota" and found that there's a Dr. Noel Collis from Albany who has made political contributions to Donald Trump and Michele Bachmann and is currently running for Congress as a Republican.
As for sign rules in Lake Crystal, the city has restrictions on business signs and billboards but doesn't appear to regulate political signs.
The state prohibits signs on highway right-of-way, and signs aren't allowed near intersections if they block drivers' sightlines.
Even in communities with rules governing the size and placement of all signs, including political signs, private landowners have wide discretion under Minnesota law for posting their political beliefs in the months leading up to an election.
"Local jurisdictions may have ordinances restricting the number and size of signs," according to the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. "If a jurisdiction does have such ordinances, in an even year these ordinances cannot be enforced for a specified time before and after Election Day. ... For 2020, the period when local sign ordinances may not be enforced begins June 26 and ends November 13."
Realistically, if people want to post a sign expressing their political allegiance or some other public policy opinion even during other times of the year, they could probably make a strong case that the local ordinance is unconstitutional — particularly if the sign is posted on their residential property.
In 1994, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in "City of Ladue v. Gilleo" that a homeowner could not be forced to remove a sign from her home that expressed her opposition to the war in Iraq.
In the opinion written by Justice John Stevens, the court ruled that residential yard signs are "a venerable means of communication that is both unique and important" and that "especially for people of modest means or limited mobility, a yard sign or a window sign may have no practical substitute."
Q: Are disposable masks ok?
A: Ask Us Guy is assuming that this impressively concise question refers to the new mask requirements under the emergency ordinance passed by the Mankato City Council last week.
The ordinance requires "a mask or cloth face covering in accordance with CDC guidance" and the CDC guidance focuses entirely on cloth face coverings. So that might be why the reader is wondering if a disposable mask, which is typically more papery than cloth, is acceptable.
Here's the precise wording from the ordinance of what's required and what's not allowed in most indoor public places in the city:
"Cloth face-covering means a covering that fully covers a person's nose and mouth but is not a Medical-Grade Mask. ... Medical-Grade Mask means an N95, KN95, surgical, or other mask that would be appropriate for a healthcare setting, or a setting in which direct patient care is provided."
Ask Us Guy listened to all of the City Council discussions about the mask ordinance. And while the wording of the ordinance seems to suggest "cloth" is required, he's pretty confident that nobody is going to get in trouble for heading into a store with a properly worn disposable mask. But don't use the medical-grade disposable masks, which are in short supply for health care workers.
