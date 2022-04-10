Q: While walking in the east hilltop area, I observed many fairly large oil splotches on the pavement near where each garbage can was placed. As just a few examples, the 100 block of Pfau Street and the 1300 to 1500 blocks of Fair Street plus many others. Some of this oil will eventually find its way into the storm sewers and if it was all in one place, might be considered as a very large oil spill on a street. The garbage hauling company must know they are losing a lot of oil from their trucks. As a taxpayer, I do not have much influence with the company so can I assume it is the responsibility of the city to file a complaint with the company regarding the oil pollution of our streets? I often see oil that has leaked from their trucks but not to this degree in the past.
A: Rick Baird, Mankato’s environmental sustainability coordinator, said the city received a report regarding what was likely the same incident spotted by the person submitting this question and worked with West Central Sanitation — the city’s garbage and recycling hauler — on cleanup efforts.
“It was a small hydraulic oil leak from the lift arm that picks up the garbage carts,” Baird said. “After it was reported to us, the truck was repaired and material was cleaned up quickly.”
While a stain remained, the oil that could have made its way into storm sewers was removed.
“Eventually, these stains will fade,” he said. “There is no cause for concern about these stains further impacting the environment because the hazard has been mitigated.”
Don Williamson, the owner of West Central Sanitation, said the machinery used to collect garbage and recyclables — including the hydraulic fluid systems that lift carts and compact the material — allows the work to be done with great efficiency.
“Of course there are tradeoffs for benefits,” Williamson said. “One of them is the hydraulic system has hundreds of feet of hydraulic hose and fittings subject to wear and injury. When there is a leak, an operator may not know about it until blocks away. There are no warning systems available to alert the operator to minor leaks.”
Williamson said the hydraulic fluids used by West Central are petroleum-based but he notes that the asphalt used on streets is petroleum-based, too, as are vehicle tires that slowly but steadily leave their particles on the roadway as they wear. He also made the point that garbage trucks aren’t the only vehicles that leak fluids.
“Many vehicles leak but it is not as noticeable as they do not stop in front of houses like our trucks must stop and operate in front of each home,” he said. “Vehicles moving down the street at 30 mph may leak and never be noticed.”
Williamson, by contrast, said his company does not condone leaky trucks or delay repairs when they’re needed.
“The goal is still to avoid all leaks,” he said. “... Of course, when a leak is discovered, the truck is repaired with new lines and fittings where the leak occurred. Many times we will dispatch a service person to apply oil absorbents on the spot and sweep them up a day or two later.”
Work is underway to create effective biodegradable hydraulic oils, and the next generation of garbage trucks may be less reliant on petroleum products.
“These new oils are not yet approved by the manufacturer of our equipment but we are hopeful they will be approved in the near future,” Williamson said. “Additionally, there is research being done in all-electrical trucks that would limit the oil needs of the truck. Electrical trucks are still a few years out for use and production.”
And finally, Baird applauded the reader for noticing the leaks and encouraged people to report similar issues when they’re seen.
“The City of Mankato has a robust environmental effort and appreciates when community members share items that need to be looked into,” Baird said, directing them to call 311 or submit an online customer service request at mankatomn.gov/customerservice.
