Q: What is taking so long to get the stretch of bike trail running along the river from Third Avenue/Highway 14 to the Vetter Stone Amphitheater to get repaved? It has been closed practically the entire summer biking season. What is going on?
A: “They’re moving the big power poles along the river,” former Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said of Xcel Energy.
Once that work is done, the trail will reopen, although it’s likely to close again for the setting of a new bridge over a ravine north of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“There will be a time the trail will be disrupted,” Hentges said of the bridge work, predicting it will be relatively brief.
Q: What’s that guy doing back here?
A: Yeah, Ask Us Guy knows, we thought we were done with him.
As it turns out, there were a couple of answers in the notebook that didn’t fit in the column that ran last Sunday, which was Hentges’ final day after nearly 25 years as city manager.
In reality, Hentges did not actually want to still be answering questions after starting his retirement — preferring to make a clean exit from all his duties before replacement Susan Arntz took over on Nov. 30.
“As (Community Development Director Paul) Vogel said, ‘There can’t be two Popes and there can’t be two city managers,” Hentges said.
To be clear, this problem could have been avoided and all of his remaining answers could have been jammed into last week’s column if he had been a little more succinct.
Q: Is there a plan for when the sewer underneath downtown Mankato fails or needs replacement?
A: “Is there a plan? Yes, you replace them,” Hentges said.
Q: Would you mind being a little less succinct?
A: It’s possible the reader was thinking about the sewers under the section of Front Street that was covered up 40 years ago with a pedestrian plaza, the Mankato Place mall, another plaza, the civic center, another plaza and the City Center Hotel.
Hentges said those sewer pipes shouldn’t be a huge problem, though, because new pipes were installed as part of that urban renewal project four decades ago. When they need to be replaced again, one alternative might be a process that involves adding a liner to the inside of the old pipes — which avoids the necessity of digging them up.
Q: I just saw this article, did they ever figure it out? It’s 6 a.m., I live in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and with regularity get woken up by an electrical pulsing sound. The fact that it pulses is what gets me. It’s always late and it’s terrible in the winter but ruins my summer when I sleep with the windows open. Any advice is welcome!!
A: The article provided by the reader was an Ask Us column from November of 2014 where another reader was looking for the source of “the loud annoying motor humming sounding noise” that was getting on his or her nerves.
Others responded by suggesting the noise was the natural gas power plant, or one of the soybean processing plants, or condensers used by the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
But six years later, the noise persists, prompting Ask Us Guy to wonder if Hentges had let the problem fester for all these years and was leaving unfinished business to be fixed by new City Manager Arntz.
“No, I believe it just went away,” Hentges said.
But the reader is getting woken up with regularity, Ask Us Guy noted.
Hentges responded by pointing that the old complaint was from the Tourtellotte Park neighborhood.
“Now we’re in Lincoln Park,” he said. “We’re 12 to 15 blocks away.”
So, the new electrical pulsing sound will have to be tracked down by the new city manager?
“I tell you what. My stepdaughter lives in Lincoln Park. Maybe I’ll watch her cat when she goes on vacation and listen for that sound.”
In reality, the river valley in Mankato can be pretty noisy under certain atmospheric conditions, Hentges said. That can amplify normal sounds like idling trains, trucks and refrigeration equipment on semi-trailers.
“I hear train whistles some days so clear they could be in my front yard,” said Hentges, who lives on the southern side of the city.
And, then, there’s always the possibility that the sounds people are hearing are internal, he suggested: “You know, I get a little buzzing in my head once in a while, too.”
