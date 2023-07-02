Q: I saw that Bethany Lutheran College has had even more trees cut down. These were beautiful, mature cedar trees along Division Street and Mulberry (six of them, I think). Cedar waxwings used to gather every year to eat their berries. I have called several involved parties but cannot get an answer to why they were eliminated. They are not in the way of any more new buildings. Does the construction industry not understand that we need the oxygen from trees for breathing? I am hoping that you will be able to find an answer to this senseless destruction of beautiful trees that provide shelter and food for birds and oxygen for people, as well as just their beauty.
A: Ask Us Guy, based on past questions, is pretty sure that more than a few Mankatoans think that they shall never see a legitimate reason to cut down a tree. Over many years, they’ve lamented the decision by the hospital to fell numerous trees on the facility’s south side, the school district axing beautiful mature trees near Roosevelt Elementary and the city of Mankato getting chop-happy in parks and ravines.
There have always been explanations for the removals and assurances by the institutions that they realize, in so many words, that only God can make a tree.
And so it goes with Bethany Lutheran College.
“Thank you for the question, and no, Bethany Lutheran College is not anti-tree, and we’d invite anyone interested to see how we maintain our campus trees to take a walk or drive through the property anytime,” said Lance Schwartz, chief communication officer for the college.
The removal of the cedars was related to the new $16.5 million field house and related facilities, which total 83,000 square feet, that were constructed along Division Street between Marsh and Mulberry streets. That property, which stretches to Oaklawn Avenue on its east side, was also the site of a $3 million project in 2019 that featured a new artificial-turf soccer field and a stormwater retention pond.
“As part of this multi-year construction project, a final component saw the installation of new perimeter fencing needed to secure the property, along with a permanent architectural entrance marker, and improved landscaping along Division and Mulberry streets,” Schwartz said. “Unfortunately, in the process, three cedar trees had to be removed along Mulberry because the fencing location would not have met city code had the trees remained.”
While the project removed older trees, more than a few replacements were added.
“Throughout the process of construction, the college followed the requests of the city of Mankato and planted new boulevard trees where space allowed on Marsh and Division streets and throughout the entire athletic complex site,” he said.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.