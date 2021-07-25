Q: I’m trying to figure out what the name was of a pizza restaurant on South Front Street. It was close to The Wagon Wheel Cafe or in that space. This was in the late ‘60s and into the ‘70s.
Any idea?
A: Ask Us Guy actually had an idea — a wrong one as it turned out — on the answer to this question: Pizza Kato.
Back in the 1970s, he was known as Little Ask Us Guy on the Prairie, growing up in a small town in windswept southwestern Minnesota, nowhere near Mankato. But his music appreciation teacher in junior high, who must have been a Mankato State College graduate, wrote the word pizzacato on the chalkboard and asked if anyone knew what it meant, saying, “It’s not a place in downtown Mankato to get a slice of Italian pie.”
Ask Us Guy and his classmates, who were equally ignorant about Mankato restaurants and orchestral terms, stared at Mr. Knutson blankly. So Mr. Knutson was reduced to explaining his joke — that there was a pizza place in Mankato called Pizza Kato but there was also a musical term that was spelled almost the same way, and that the musical term involves violinists and cellists plucking the strings on their instruments rather than using their bows.
For the kids in the music appreciation class, it was a memorable lesson in joke-telling and how jokes tend not to work very well when the audience has no clue what the heck you’re talking about.
But Pizza Kato is not the right answer, said Mankato native and Community Development Director Paul Vogel.
“The pizza place down near the Wagon Wheel, the only one I remember, was called Marti’s, which I believe was a couple of doors down from where the Wagon Wheel was,” Vogel said.
The building, as Vogel recalled it, was the one that later housed Tonn’s Vietnamese restaurant and is now an escape room business.
“The other pizza place was down the block from the WYSIWYG, which was Pizza Kato,” he said.
Just to verify the accuracy of his memory, Vogel suggested checking the Polk Directories at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
While pulling out directories from 1973 and 1979, curator/archivist Shelly Harrison recalled an incident a few years back when a couple of other people were debating downtown pizzerias.
“We did a walking tour of South Front Street, and I swear two old ladies were going to get into a fistfight over where Marti’s and Pizza Kato were,” Harrison said.
So, here are the facts (and Vogel was right):
The 1973 directory showed no sign of Marti’s Pizza, but Pizza Kato Inc. was in business at 531 S. Front St.
So the Pizza Kato location at the corner of Warren Street and South Front is now a parking lot — the one across Front Street from the Pita Pit and adjacent to WYSIWYG Juice Company.
In the 1979 directory, Marti’s Pizza had joined the competition, operating at 619 S. Front St., the building that is the current home of Kato Escape. So Marti’s was three addresses down the block from the Wagon Wheel and three addresses in the other direction from Once Read Used Bookstore.
And, yes, pizza lovers had another nearby option in the 1970s — the one that outlasted both Marti’s and Pizza Kato (which closed in 1988). Pagliai’s Pizza has been operating at 524 S. Front St. since 1969.
Q: This is a senior citizen. I’m 91 years old. I’m in assisted living, and I’m wondering if I could get a free fishing license. I’ve been a fishing person all my life and now that I’m in here I’m kind of restricted, but I still might get out once in a while to fish and was wondering if I could get a free license.
A: State law doesn’t provide a fishing license exemption or waive the license fee based solely on an angler’s advanced age, and there doesn’t seem to be free fishing for people in standard assisted-living facilities.
If the facility where you live is a “licensed nursing or boarding care home” or “a licensed board and lodging facility,” then you’re exempt from needing a fishing license, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website. But not if you’re a resident of the more common type of assisted living facilities.
A boarding care home, according to the state Department of Health, is a place that doesn’t provide in-patient nursing care like a nursing home does but instead provides “personal or custodial care only” such as “help with bathing, dressing, or other personal care; supervision of medications which can be safely self-administered; plus a program of activities and supervision required by persons who are not capable of properly caring for themselves.”
It’s a fairly rare type of facility with just 22 across the entire state, according to MDH’s 2021 directory of licensed facilities.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.