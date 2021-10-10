Q: I’ve avoided the Mankato parking ramps for years since it always seemed like a waste of time. You drive around and around on your way to the top, all the while passing open spaces that are tagged as “Reserved for XXXXX company.” At a recent MSU hockey game, I was in line for a wristband and heard people talking behind me. One was saying he was late getting into the building since he had to drive all the way to the top of the ramp before finding one of only two open spots. I turned around and asked if, during his scenic journey to the lovely lookout deck of the ramp, he passed many open spots that were marked “reserved” but had no car parked there. He said “Yes, more than a few.”
So, here is my question for the city: How many actual parking spaces are available to the public in the downtown ramps? I’m not asking how many spaces are in the ramps, but how many can the public use? How many are “reserved” for people that have apartments in adjacent buildings, businesses that have contracted for employee or customer parking, etc. For those that are reserved for businesses, are they exclusive for 24/7 use or can the public park there after normal business hours?
Over the years, many public officials have touted that we have ample downtown parking and quoted some number of the total spots in all the ramps. Trying to find one open that doesn’t have a sign on it is an entirely different matter.
A: This question actually arrived long ago, toward the end of the 2019-20 hockey season. When the pandemic hit, there was, to say the least, no shortage of parking spots in the ramps. So Ask Us Guy set the question aside until hockey crowds returned, which turned out to be about 18 months.
With the weekend’s big Mavericks-Huskies matchup between the top two teams in college hockey, the time has arrived.
Here are the numbers, courtesy of Parker Skophammer, director of administrative services for the city:
On weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., 80% of the 1,850 stalls in downtown ramps are unreserved and available to the public, although gates are down in most cases and parkers need to pay.
After 5 p.m. and all day on Saturdays and Sundays, 88% of stalls (1,629) are available for public use and 12% (221) are set aside for business use.
The Mankato Place Ramp, the one between Riverfront Drive and the Mankato Place mall, is the city’s largest with 634 stalls and might be the one the reader was referring to.
It has, by far, the most reserved spaces — 117 that are set aside 24 hours a day, mostly for the Hilton Garden Inn (18% of the ramp’s stalls), plus 44 (7%) reserved during office hours on weekdays.
The reader might also have been thinking about the Civic Center Ramp, which has 443 stalls. That’s the ramp on the back side of the civic center, across from The Flask, the Loose Moose and Mettler’s and just down from the City Center Hotel. People are prohibited from using 9% of the Civic Center Ramp’s spots at all times but there are none of the 10-hour reserved slots.
At the City Center Ramp (the one near South Front Street that was built along with the Profinium Place office building), 92% of the 309 stalls are open to the public and 6% are reserved for businesses 24/7 (2-3% of ramp stalls are reserved for people with disabilities).
The Second Street Ramp near Jackson Street has 204 stalls, 97% unreserved, and the Cherry Street Ramp’s 145 stalls are 93% unreserved with just seven slots (4%) reserved for businesses.
And at the small Broad Street Ramp — the one behind the Atwood Plaza and Wells Fargo buildings — all 98 are reserved for the adjoining businesses during weekdays and all 98 are available to the general population at other times.
The percentages of unreserved spots is much higher than Ask Us Guy would have guessed.
His theory is that it’s a psychological thing. You’re driving through the ramp, most of the spots are filled with the cars of Mavericks fans who arrived before you, and then you see an open spot up ahead.
Your spirits soar as you think you’re going to make the opening faceoff after all and then see the reserved sign. Those are the stalls that stick in your craw and your memory.
One thing to consider when getting frustrated about downtown parking, it’s generally free in the evenings and weekends.
Part of the reason it’s free is because of those reserved spaces. In most cases, businesses pay $40 a month for each stall that’s reserved 24/7 and $30 monthly for the 10-hour reservations.
“That is a significant component of how we fund the maintenance of the ramps,” Skophammer said.
One exception involves the Hilton Garden Inn spots. Those were granted to the hotel free of charge for 15 years as part of the package of incentives offered by the city in 2007 to get the hotel built.
But other businesses with parking contracts pay $68,000 annually for slots in the Mankato Place, Civic Center and Cherry street ramps, according to the parking district’s 2021 budget.
While the members of the downtown parking district cover the annual costs of keeping the ramps clean and free of snow, sales tax revenue is used for larger repairs. Eventually, contributions from the broader community will probably be required when ramps need to be replaced.
Parking ramps kept in good repair can last 60 years, but Mankato’s older ramps are about 40 years old, Skophammer said. Replacing the big ones is going to be expensive.
“If we were going to construct the Civic Center Ramp, that’s a $15 million structure,” he said.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.