Q: We live in Easton and we shop in Mankato every so often and we’re kind of supportive of the military. I was in the Army. My question is, when they completed Highway 22 and put in those memorials, I haven’t noticed the flags in there all summer. That’s my question: Why did they do it and not put the flags in? It just seems odd to have a memorial and no flags in.
A: People who don’t drive Highway 22 south of Mankato probably don’t realize there’s a relatively new veterans memorial on the west side of the road on the edge of town. It’s the northern monument to complement an identical one in Mapleton that together mark the two ends of the Victory Drive Memorial Highway.
Dedicated on Veterans Day 2019, the monuments were created partly to ease community disappointment and anger about the removal of 600 trees planted along Highway 22 in honor of veterans of World War II and subsequent wars. The first trees were planted more than 70 years ago, and by the 1950s volunteers had planted 1,000 deciduous trees and 5,000 evergreen seedlings as a living memorial to those who had served their country.
In the 1990s, volunteers from Mapleton planted 400 replacements for original trees that had died of old age or disease. But modern safety standards required some of the trees to be removed when a major reconstruction of Highway 22 was undertaken last decade. Others were removed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation because they were in poor condition.
In recognition of the route’s history, MnDOT included thousands of smaller trees, shrubs and perennial plants in the landscaping along the highway. And they supported the veterans monuments that were constructed through a major fundraising campaign by the Mapleton VFW, although maintenance of the monuments is the responsibility of the cities.
Each monument consists of five limestone monoliths honoring the five branches of the U.S. military, complete with the branch’s seal and the words to the branch’s anthem. Originally, each also had the accompanying flag of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.
Mankato’s monument, though, has been flagless for some time.
“The flag poles at the memorial on Hwy 22 were damaged in a windstorm earlier this year,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said.
Attempts to get replacements have run into the same supply-chain issues that have afflicted many parts of the economy.
“Replacement poles have suffered from availability issues,” McCarty said. “Staff continues to coordinate with the vendor for replacements and anticipates resolving this issue before the end of the year.”
Q: Ask Us Guy,
Why are the two roller rinks in Mankato in such terrible shape? What would need to be done to get those rinks in better shape, to even maybe include a roof over them? Or make them multiple-purpose where in the summer it’s used for roller hockey and winter could be flooded and used? The rink near East is terrible to get into, gravel and uneven surfaces, and barely a high enough fence that protects cars that are driving by.
Thank you
A: Ask Us Guy was initially confused by what the reader meant by “the two roller rinks” in Mankato. He thinks of roller rinks as those indoor places with disco balls and loud music where people can rent roller skates and travel in endless circles like confused roundabout drivers.
But the reference to the rink in Thomas Park, just east of East High School, signaled that the reader was talking about the city’s paved outdoor ice rinks. There’s another in Stoltzman Park near West High.
The city added the pavement a decade ago because the pavement, painted white to reflect the winter sun, makes for more reliable ice than dirt-bottom rinks.
The rinks are used in the warmer months, including for bike polo, but there isn’t any attempt to keep them in smooth-enough condition to serve as roller rinks.
“The paved rinks in Mankato are primarily managed for ice in the winter,” McCarty said. “Staff does perform inspections and maintenance on the surfaces periodically. Once the rink surface reaches the end of the pavement life, a replacement project will be recommended to be programmed into the City’s Parks Capital Improvement program.”
That said, if enough people want the rinks to also be more usable with roller skates or inline skates, the city is willing to listen, according to McCarty, who encourages those folks to call 311 or leave suggestions on the city’s website, mankatomn.gov.
“That will allow staff to understand the users’ needs and adjust maintenance activities to meet those needs,” he said.
For major upgrades — such as adding roofs to the rinks — the idea would need to compete with other park and recreation priorities in the city’s capital budget.
“All capital improvements are subject to availability of funds,” McCarty said.
