Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
If the governor is so gung-ho about clean cars, why is he driven around the state in a big honker SUV? So a full electric vehicle may not be practical yet, but he could at least have a plug-in hybrid vehicle. Is there any way you can find out?
Best,
The Green Crusader
A: Second question first: Is there any way Ask Us Guy can find out?
Apparently not.
The question was sent to the media people for Gov. Tim Walz, and there was a quick response from press secretary Claire Lancaster. But in Ask Us Guy’s opinion, it didn’t really answer the reader’s question. And a follow-up attempt to get a bit more thorough answer hasn’t generated any response for more than a month.
For people who don’t closely follow state policy debates, the governor’s gung-ho-ity about clean cars is a reference to his efforts to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases partly through the promotion of more fuel-efficient vehicles in Minnesota. It was something Walz worked on during his first term. And in a campaign announcement last fall, he unveiled a 69-page plan for fighting climate change that he pledged would be a priority in a second term if voters reelected him.
“The plan includes a goal of increasing the share of electric cars on Minnesota roads to 20% by 2030 from the current 1%,” The Associated Press reported Sept. 16.
So why doesn’t Walz set an example by making his official vehicle an electric car or a hybrid electric?
”It’s a good question,” Lancaster wrote. “Like all governors, Governor Walz is required to travel in a protection vehicle rather than a personal vehicle, but he wants Minnesotans to be able to drive whatever works best for them. His clean cars plan would expand the number of electric vehicles that are available while allowing Minnesotans to continue driving gas-powered cars if they choose.”
Ask Us Guy followed up with a request that Lancaster expand a bit on the “protection vehicle” point.
It occurred to him that the governor’s “big honker SUV” might have security advantages, maybe some post-factory add-ons, that couldn’t be easily or cheaply duplicated in another vehicle — including an electric or hybrid. Or maybe the Department of Public Safety, which oversees protection for the governor, has jurisdiction over those sorts of security issues. Or maybe the current vehicle just has plenty of miles left on it, and it wouldn’t make financial sense to replace it with a new vehicle yet.
”... Just hoping you can spell out a little bit that the SUV has unique features or that it is chosen by the State Patrol for certain performance factors, even if you can’t provide details for security reasons,” Ask Us Guy wrote on Dec. 7.
After more than six weeks of waiting, the prospects of more information are not looking good.
Whatever the reason for the governor relying on a gas-powered official vehicle, Walz continues to be an advocate for converting to electric. Just last week, he promoted a prototype electric firetruck that a company is producing in Wyoming, Minnesota, calling it “the future of firefighting.”
Although this week’s question appears to come from a pro-electric-vehicle reader, Walz also has come under criticism from conservative organizations in the past for hypocrisy in his vehicle choice. In 2020, the governor was ripped by right-leaning organizations for driving an immaculately restored 1979 International Scout.
The Scout averages less than 12 mpg, according to a critical post by the Center of the American Experiment, a frequent opponent of government initiatives to reduce consumption of petroleum. The organization decried Walz’s ownership of the 1970s gas guzzler as emblematic of a Democratic-run state “where rioting and looting are given tacit approval, and where liberal politicians happily impose more costs on Minnesota families for purchasing vehicles while tooling around town in one of the least fuel-efficient cars around.”
Alternatively, it’s possible Walz just thinks International Scouts are reallllly cool. Ask Us Guy actually found some evidence of that from 2016 when then-Congressman Walz made this speech on the floor of the U.S. House about the International Scout: “The Scout reflects the exceptional American personality — ingenuity, thriftiness, self-reliance and a ‘can do’ spirit.”
Also, his dog is reportedly named “Scout.”
And Ask Us Guy found a future gubernatorial vehicle that would likely satisfy Walz and the Green Crusader, although probably not the Center of the American Experiment. Volkswagen announced last year it is planning to resurrect the Scout in 2026 — nearly a half-century after the last Scout was manufactured — as an electric vehicle.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.