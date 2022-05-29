Q: While on the subject of markers in Mankato, can someone explain why there is an expensive stone “Welcome to Mankato” marker on the northwest corner of the North Victory Drive and Highway 22 intersection which is only visible as motorists “leave” Mankato?
A: This question followed an “Ask Us” column where a reader expressed doubts about a couple of the numerous stone wayfinding markers near downtown Mankato. This time, a reader was focused on a marker on the city’s northeast side and included a map and photo of the impressive monument-style sign.
It’s true that drivers on Highway 22 would only spot that “Welcome to Mankato” sign if they were heading north out of town. But the average Highway 22 driver is not the person the marker was installed for, said Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel.
The elaborate sign is one of several at the entrances to the city-created business park in the area — the one with the fancy Frenchified name. Across North Victory Drive from the “Welcome to Mankato” sign, another stone monument lets people know they are entering “Eastwood Centre.”
“Those two signs kind of paired as a gateway to that Eastwood Industrial Centre,” Vogel said. “... It was an intentional decision to arrange them that way.”
Farther to the south, the Premier Drive entrance to the business park has another stone monument with a stone carving of a tree and the words “Eastwood Industrial Centre.”
Numerous trees, plantings and other landscaping are also in place at both entrances, and the stormwater pond at Highway 22 and North Victory features a large fountain.
The combined effect was to provide a welcoming feeling for the corporate types arriving at the industrial park, people who potentially are considering opening or expanding a business in Mankato.
The industrial park has proven to be attractive and is now almost entirely filled with a variety of manufacturing and warehousing businesses. Vogel recalled one developer who specifically cited the pleasant appearance of Eastwood for catching his attention when scouting for a location for an expansion project.
“They ended up purchasing a site and constructing a building,” he said of the building on Power Drive, now home to Senneca Holdings.
Q: We’ve noticed the piles of ash tree shavings in the North Mankato compost lot. What will it be used for?
A: The ash tree-killing emerald ash borer hasn’t been officially found in North Mankato or Mankato yet, but the invasive beetle has the two communities surrounded.
With the pest’s arrival considered virtually inevitable, both cities are cutting down ash trees on boulevards and other municipal land — hoping to avoid being overwhelmed when the trees begin dying by the hundreds.
To slow the spread of ash borers, ash trees are shredded extra fine by the woodchipper in hopes of killing any larvae. So, that’s the ash shavings the reader is referring to.
Even with the double-chipping, the shavings are staying within quarantined counties to avoid the risk of transporting the larvae to uninfected parts of the state.
“The pile of ash trees is being hauled to the landfill for ground cover,” said North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host. “The landfill is in the quarantine zone so transportation is allowed per the state’s guidelines.”
