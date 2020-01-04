Q: Rain clouds. How much can they weigh? What changes occur when it mists, sprinkles, rains, heavy rains or even snows? What part does gravity play?
A: OK, in the history of the Ask Us column, this is the very first time anyone has wondered how much a cloud weighs. Ask Us Guy approves, even if it did require him to go beyond his usual list of experts. (Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges, for instance, declined to even attempt to bluff his way through an answer: “Nope. Nope ... . That’s way beyond my education.”)
Not so for Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service.
A typical-size cloud weighs about 1.1 million pounds, according to Hasenstein’s calculations.
Hasenstein even explained the step-by-step process of weighing a cloud.
First, you need to make some assumptions about the state of the atmosphere because temperature and pressure affect the density of air. So, Hasenstein is weighing his cloud based on standard atmospheric pressure and a temperature of 32 degrees.
Next, you need to consider how much regular air weighs. The density of air is 1.3 kilograms per cubic meter, so that cubic-meter-size chunk of air weighs 1.3 kilograms, or about 2.87 pounds.
Then, you have to consider how that density changes when the air is holding as much water vapor as it can possibly hold, Hasenstein said.
“Lastly, when our parcel can no longer hold any more water vapor, a cloud forms from condensing water vapor as we try to add more in,” he said. “Our final density for our cloud will end up being about .5 kilograms per cubic meter.”
So, the final step is multiplying that by the number of cubic meters in a typical cloud.
“There has been a lot of research done regarding the size of the average cloud, and the general consensus is that 1 kilometer by 1 kilometer by 1 kilometer is the general size of a cumulus cloud. ... This would result in a weight of about 500,000 kilograms, or about 1.1 million pounds.”
Ask Us Guy was momentarily startled to learn that a 1.1 million pound cloud — with all that water in it — actually weighs less than half as much as the same-size cubic kilometer of regular air. It’s true, Hasenstein said, because water vapor is lighter than most of the other gasses that make up air.
Because Hasenstein did all the heavy lifting on this question, Ask Us Guy felt obligated to earn his paycheck by contributing something to the column. Here it is ... . Next time you’re outside and want to show off, point to a cumulus cloud and say, “You know what, that cloud actually weighs as much as 90 Ford F-150 pickups, 1,343 Everson Griffens, and 42,636 average-size Canada geese — combined.”
So, anyway, the reader also wondered about the processes occurring that cause a cloud to release precipitation. It starts with the air becoming completely saturated with water vapor. When more moisture is added, the water vapor changes from its gaseous form into its liquid form — condensation — and water droplets come into existence. Those tiny droplets bump into each other and become steadily larger, Hasenstein said.
“Generally, it is what we refer to as ‘collision and coalescence’ — in a nutshell, liquid droplets suspended by an updraft, colliding and combining with other droplets until they are too heavy to continue to be lofted, at which point they fall,” he said.
Mist and fog typically occur when the air at the earth’s surface is already saturated with water vapor and more water vapor is added because of evaporation or melting snow, causing condensation and the creation of the tiny droplets of liquid water.
During a thunderstorm, with the big updrafts of air, the collision and coalescence can go on for a while, creating bigger and bigger and bigger drops. When the drops reach a certain weight, gravity pulls them downward and it rains.
“This is why in strong thunderstorms you tend to see very large rain drops or hail compared to smaller rain drops from a stratiform rain you would see in the fall,” Hasenstein said.
Q: You probably got several emails, but just in case ... In North Mankato, there is a bin at the recycling center for the lights.
A: This is regarding the Ask Us column a couple of weeks back about locations where old strings of Christmas lights can be recycled. Along with the locations listed then, the lights can be dropped off at the North Mankato Recycling Center at 600 Webster Ave.
