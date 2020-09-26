Q: I understand that the black-and-white Minnesota license plates that begin with a "W" stand for whiskey plates. They are for drunk drivers, but not all DUIs have to use them. At what point does the plate become mandatory?
A: The Minnesota Department of Public Safety doesn't use the term "whiskey plates," but it is true that "special registration plates" are stark black-and-white license plates that always start with the letter W.
The plates are provided in some circumstances to people who have had their license plates impounded because of drunk driving convictions. The impounding of license plates can happen with two DWIs within 10 years, a DWI involving a blood-alcohol concentration of twice the legal limit, a DWI while a child is in the vehicle, or driving without a license when the license was revoked because of a DWI.
The special registration plates can be obtained if the drunk driver still has a valid drivers license or has been granted a limited license allowing for travel to work or school. They can also be obtained if the affected vehicles need to be used by someone with a valid license — such as a family member — who was not involved in the DWI.
Q: Dear Ms./Mr. Editor,
Here is $5 to help buy a rope that Mr. Ask Us Guy can tie to something so he does not fall off the roof when he is checking the gauge or batteries on the water ruler. Thanks a million!!! Love your paper. I learn a bunch.
A: It was initially a bit alarming to Ask Us Guy that readers were offering to supply a rope for him, but he was relieved to learn that the $5 donation was actually an attempt to keep him from plunging from the top of a four-story building.
The note and $5 bill arrived in the mail in reaction to a column a couple of weeks back where a reader wondered why local media rely on the Mankato Airport for rainfall totals and other weather information. The airport is about five miles from the city center, so the reader thought the weather stats from there weren't always relevant to the neighborhoods where Mankatoans actually live.
Ask Us Guy noted that he had made the same case to his bosses, suggesting a rain gauge or automated weather center be installed on the roof of The Free Press building — the idea being that virtually every home in Mankato-North Mankato would be within a three-mile radius of those weather readings.
The bosses never jumped on the idea, and Ask Us Guy speculated that they were worried about reporters falling off the roof when checking a basic rain gauge or changing the batteries in an electronic weather monitor.
With money now in hand to purchase a quality rope, Free Press Editor Joe Spear was asked again about financing a weather center and quickly passed the buck.
"I'm all for it," Spear said. "I'm not sure our building superintendent would agree."
So Ask Us Guy went to Free Press Facilities and Technology Director Glen Asleson, who is also the organization's safety director. Asleson didn't seem particularly reassured by the plan to tie a rope around the waist of reporters before sending them onto the roof of a four-story building.
Glen, however, is a guy who looks to solve problems. On a given day, he can be found fixing a computer server, repairing concrete steps, extracting a virus from an employee's laptop, patching a leaky pipe, and doing whatever else needs to be done. If a reporter did fall off the roof, Glen could probably grab some supplies and whip up a full body cast in no time.
Within minutes, he was back with an answer: He'd done some research and found automated weather centers that could be purchased for a couple of hundred bucks, including some that could be outfitted with a solar panel. The weather center would send its data to a monitor in the newsroom, and the solar panel would keep the batteries charged. No need for reporters on the roof, even to change batteries.
Glen said he might be able to mount that type of weather center on the very top of the roof, considering that it could be left alone once it was installed. A weather center with disposable batteries would need to be more accessible, probably near a catwalk between the two buildings of The Free Press, although that location would be below the roofline and sheltered from the wind.
"Then there would be the question of accuracy with wind speed and direction," Glen said. "Probably not so much with rainfall ... ."
With that, the ball was back in Spear's court. With the rope no longer needed, Ask Us Guy will also pass on the $5 reader contribution — which means Spear is nearly 3% of the way toward covering the cost of giving readers the weather data they're demanding.
