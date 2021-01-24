Q: While driving through Mankato and various counties in southern Minnesota I still see lots of campaign signs. According to Minnesota statutes 211B.045, I believe campaign signs are required to be removed ten days after the election. Why are those responsible for enforcing our statutes ignoring this one?
A: The statute referenced by the reader is short and to the point: “All noncommercial signs of any size may be posted in any number beginning 46 days before the state primary in a state general election year until ten days following the state general election. Municipal ordinances may regulate the size and number of noncommercial signs at other times.”
A quick reading of the law would suggest that political signs must be removed by the 11th day following an election. A closer reading, though, shows that the law doesn’t prohibit political signs during the rest of the year — it just allows local governments to ban or restrict them most of the time, other than the 56 days around the election when restrictions are proscribed.
Some local governments don’t bother. Ask Us Guy got a question last year about political signs in Lake Crystal, and he could find no indication that Lake Crystal regulates political signs beyond the general public safety and right-of-way restrictions in state law.
Mankato, by contrast, does have rules, including that political signs be at least 5 feet from the property line. Other than general elections, Mankato also restricts the size of political signs (no more than 8 square feet) and requires them to be removed within three days after the election.
So, the bottom line: Those out-of-season campaign signs may or may not be prohibited depending on the city or county where they’re located.
As for enforcement, Ask Us Guy is guessing that police officers aren’t inclined to make a priority of knocking on doors and telling people to take their “Trump” or “Biden” signs down. After all, many Americans are a little more intense about their political beliefs these days, something that’s probably even more true for people who feel compelled to continue to display signs, flags and banners favoring a particular candidate in an election decided more than two months ago.
Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal confirmed that the signs are tolerated until someone complains about a specific violation.
“At Public Safety, we respond and educate on a complaint,” Vokal said. “That’s how we handle that.”
Ask Us Guy also asked Vokal for an opinion on whether someone might be able to argue on First Amendment grounds that it’s an unconstitutional infringement on free speech rights to prohibit a property owner from expressing his or her support for a political leader.
“I’ll leave that up to the courts to decide,” Vokal said. “... That is their decision to determine constitutionality.”
A quick search on the issue didn’t find any court challenges in Minnesota, but courts elsewhere have sided with property owners — pointing to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in “City of Ladue V. Gilleo.”
That 1994 unanimous decision found that a homeowner in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue could not be forced by a local ordinance to remove a sign from her home expressing her opposition to the war in Iraq.
Justice John Paul Stevens, writing for the court, ruled that residential yard signs are “a venerable means of communication that is both unique and important” and that “especially for people of modest means or limited mobility, a yard sign or a window sign may have no practical substitute.”
Since then, a federal court in Maryland pointed to the “City of Ladue V. Gilleo” case in determining that a county ordinance — which limited campaign signs to 45 days before and 10 days after an election — was unconstitutional.
“There is no distinction to be made between the political campaign signs in the present case and the ‘cause’ sign in City of Ladue,” the federal district court wrote. “When political campaign signs are posted on private residences, they merit the same special solicitude and protection established for cause signs in City of Ladue. ... Extended durational bans on political speech for all but 45 days before and 10 days after a political election, are bans nonetheless — inconsistent with the ‘venerable’ status that the Supreme Court has accorded to individual speech emanating from an individual’s private residence.”
And Ask Us Guy guesses that the courts might have the same opinion of flags bearing the name of a current or former elected leader.
