Q: A few weeks ago all the fire hydrants in our area were painted yellow, then a few days later painted a shiny red again. Was the yellow a primer? Also who paints them and how often?
A: The reader guessed right on the color switch.
“A dustless blaster is used to clean the hydrants, then the hydrants are primed, which is the yellow, and then they are painted red,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said.
Mankato has more than 2,300 fire hydrants, according to the city website, so it’s an ongoing task to keep them in a coat of relatively fresh paint.
“The city of Mankato typically repaints about 200 hydrants annually,” McCarty said.
Q: I find it interesting that the city does not require residency for the city manger who makes decisions affecting those of us who do live here. It seems to me a city manager should live under the same decisions made in that office. With that said, can the mayor, city council members or public safety chief live other than in Mankato? What is that old saying about what is good for the goose?
A: This question arrived shortly after a story about Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz completing her first year in the job. The story mentioned she and her family intended to make the move from their longtime home in Waconia after the school year ends this spring.
To be fair, Arntz was very upfront about her plans — stating on the day she was offered the Mankato job that the move would definitely not occur before the spring of 2021, when her middle daughter graduated from high school. And she said the move might not happen until after the 2021-22 school year concluded, which would allow her youngest daughter to complete middle school and transition to Mankato in time for high school.
In any case, the City Council can’t require most city employees to live within the city limits.
“Minnesota law actually prohibits requiring a person to be a resident of an area as a condition of employment,” Arntz said.
There is an exception for certain types of jobs in rural parts of Minnesota. When a worker might need to be called to duty on an emergency basis, the worker can be mandated to live within a certain distance or a certain response time, Arntz said.
Examples would be volunteer firefighters, snowplow drivers and utility workers whose job description includes responding to unexpected emergencies with water or sewer systems.
Police officers, by contrast, are not in that category because they have scheduled shifts, Arntz said.
As for the mayor and council members, there is a residency requirement. In fact, they need to live in the city and the ward they represent throughout their term in office and well in advance of when they are elected. So challengers can’t run for the office while living elsewhere and then move only if they’re elected.
