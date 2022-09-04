Q: On the vaccines and masks and COVID-19, they always throw in ventilation. I would be interested if you could call the school district, a few of the big businesses. Have they upgraded ventilation?
A: Ask Us Guy sucked wind on the private-sector side of this question but learned that a breath of fresh air has been flowing through Mankato Area Public Schools for several years.
In seeking to learn whether retail stores or other private businesses have upgraded ventilation, Ask Us Guy checked with Mankato’s Community Development Department. His theory was that the number of building permits for ventilation projects might have increased in the years since the onset of the pandemic.
There was a spike in those permits, according to Community Development Director Paul Vogel, but there’s been a spike in every kind of building permit because Mankato is in the midst of a record year for construction projects. So Vogel couldn’t verify that ventilation work was being done specifically to reduce the transmission of airborne diseases.
Vogel suggested asking a couple of the big local heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contractors. Ask Us Guy did, but both companies blew him off.
So he decided to see if some of the big publicly owned venues in Mankato have undergone air-handling improvements.
The HVAC system at the Caledonia Community Center, the city-owned curling club, is being replaced, said Mankato Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer.
“We have ordered the units to be replaced. The work is scheduled to be complete in September,” Skophammer said.
The cost is being partially covered with $45,000 from Mankato’s allocation of COVID-19 stimulus package funding via the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in 2021. More than $1.1 million in ARP funding was included in the budget of a major improvement project the city hopes to do starting this fall at the Tourtellotte Park swimming pool.
The proposed project includes HVAC replacement of the pool’s historic bathhouse building. As with the curling club, the bathhouse’s ventilation systems needed to be modernized regardless. So disease prevention is largely just a bonus.
The Intergovernmental Center, home to the large meeting rooms used by the City Council and School Board, is also a place with healthier air after a large HVAC replacement was completed in 2020.
“However, it is important to note that this project was in the capital plan prior to COVID, as a result of scheduled life-cycle replacement,” Skophammer said.
With that project, Mankato area residents can now breathe easier whether they’re attending a School Board meeting or a preschool class. That’s because Mankato Area Public Schools has had a systematic program to boost air quality that began long before COVID-19.
“In 2014 when the district began the school additions and designing Prairie Winds Middle School, they had made it a priority to install ventilation systems that met and exceeded Indoor Air Quality requirements,” said Scott Hogen, director of facilities and safety for the school system.
The district followed that with a widespread effort to boost the quality of the air filters used in schools — installing the highest-rated filters allowed by the manufacturers of the air handling/ventilation equipment.
“At this same time, the district reviewed all ventilation systems throughout the district and set up a plan to replace older ventilation systems that were not providing the required (air circulation),” Hogen said.
In the past two summers, ventilation systems have been replaced at Franklin, Roosevelt and Washington elementaries, along with the Lincoln Community Center, which Hogen said were some of the oldest buildings in the district still using original ventilation equipment.
And for several years, the biggest schools in Mankato have had hospital-style air-purification systems — something that was done to minimize disease transmission in general. Prior to COVID, bi-polar ionization was added to the air-handling equipment at the district’s middle schools and high schools.
“Bi-polar ionization has been proven very effective in medical facilities, and many schools that utilize larger ventilation systems have begun installing the technology,” according to Hogen, who said the equipment can “help reduce influenza and other viruses from affecting student and staff health and reduce absenteeism.”
That’s still not everything.
“This summer the district also purchased HEPA air purification units for classrooms and offices that have not seen recent ventilation improvements,” he said, referring to high-efficiency particulate absorbing filters. “These units will operate during the day when students and staff are in the buildings and aid in providing a healthier environment.”
Indoor air quality will continue to be a priority for the district in future facility projects as well, Hogen said.
