Q: Question for the great Ask Us guy:
Is it illegal to blow grass clippings on the street or county road? This question is blowing up a tempest out here on the county road!
Thank you.
A: When it comes to blowing grass clippings onto a city street, it’s generally prohibited because the organic material ends up in stormwater sewers and, eventually, in rivers or lakes, where it contributes to water-quality issues such as algae blooms.
Mankato’s city code, for instance, makes it unlawful for any person to “directly or indirectly” cause a long list of items to end up in the stormwater system. The list includes “any liquids, solids or gases” that may cause fire or explosions. Also on the list are feathers, ashes, sand, marble dust, spent hops, mud, polishing wastes and many other items such as “straw, shavings, (and) grass clippings.”
For a county road that isn’t directly tied to a stormwater system, the law isn’t quite so cut and dried. But Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said it’s still a violation of state law, pointing to Minnesota Statute 169.42.
That’s the part of state law that makes it a misdemeanor to “throw, deposit, place, or dump, or cause to be thrown, deposited, placed, or dumped upon any street or highway” a long list of things that includes “snow, ice, glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, garbage, swill, papers, ashes, cigarette filters, debris from fireworks, refuse, carcass of any dead animal, offal, trash or rubbish or any other form of offensive matter ... .”
While grass clippings aren’t specifically listed, the section of law concludes by making it illegal to place on a street or highway “any other substance likely to injure any person, animal, or vehicle upon any such street or highway.” Grass can be a “substance likely to injure” when the vehicle is two-wheeled, according to Thilges, so it is prohibited.
“It does create a hazard, especially for motorcycles,” he said, noting that grass clippings reduce traction. “It’s a slick surface and it reduces the effectiveness of braking if needed because of the loss of surface friction.”
Q: Ask Us Guy,
Could this be done in Mankato? Also, a reminder to people to not mow the grass clippings into the street but rather back onto the lawn.
A: Pandemic-induced boredom may not have reduced people to watching grass grow, but they are, apparently, to the point where they’re thinking quite a bit about grass clippings.
The reader who submitted this question included an Earth Day newspaper column calling for people to “Adopt a Drain.” The Twin Cities program aims to protect nearby lakes, streams and wetlands by convincing residents to clear leaves, garbage and other accumulated gunk from on and near a storm drain in their neighborhood.
Launched in 2014, Adopt-a-Drain MN now has 6,000 participants who have adopted more than 10,000 drains. Through the program, an estimated 200,000 pounds of debris has been kept from washing into lakes and streams via the stormwater drainage system. The program operates in the seven-county metro area, plus Rochester and St. Cloud.
While Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges didn’t commit to trying to get Adopt-a-Drain MN to expand to Mankato, he would love to see residents voluntarily cleaning stormwater drains in their neighborhood.
“I’ve got a stormwater drain in front of my place,” Hentges said. “I clean it off regularly.”
Even if homeowners aren’t motivated by the fight against polluted rivers and lakes, there’s good reason to keep the drains from clogging up, according to Hentges. A blocked drain can cause stormwater to back up into yards and into septic system pipes.
“There are just some practical reasons to be concerned about the storm drain in front of your house,” he said.
Q: Did you realize that in today’s Ask Us column you compared Lord Hentges to TV comedian sidekicks who were basically stupid fools? Ouch!
A: OK, this was a reference to last week’s column, which included a question from a reader who wondered if Hentges’ just-announced plan to retire would mean the end of the Ask Us column. After all, he had answered so many city-related questions since the column’s inception about 20 years ago that readers took to calling him “Lord Hentges.”
Ask Us Guy conceded that it was a significant concern, suggesting that the column in 2021 would be the equivalent of “The Andy Griffith Show” without Barney Fife or “All in the Family” without Michael “Meathead” Stivic. In each case, the show deteriorated badly and/or was discontinued a season or two after those characters disappeared.
Worried that Hentges, like the reader, might have been offended, Ask Us Guy offered a couple of alternatives this week. How about “The Office” without Michael Scott? He was a manager, just like Hentges, overseeing the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, and the show only lasted two seasons after Scott disappeared when Steve Carrell left the cast.
“Perhaps,” Hentges said, not sounding convinced.
How about “ER,” then? It was the top-rated show on TV until George Clooney left after the fifth season, never attaining those heights again.
“There you go,” Hentges responded. “I’m OK with that. My wife would be, too.”
Turns out, though, Hentges was wrong about his wife’s reaction. Maybe because she’s seen him spending his free time cleaning off the stormwater drain in front of their house, she rejected the George Clooney comparison: “She said ‘No. This would be ‘Star Trek.’ ... Where would ‘Star Trek’ be without Captain Kirk?’”
Ask Us Guy’s first thought was, “Fascinating.” But then he realized the “Star Trek” comparison was illogical. William Shatner didn’t retire — like a rat abandoning a sinking newspaper column. Instead, Captain James T. Kirk stuck by Mr. Spock’s side through all three seasons of “Star Trek” as they overcame Klingons, Romulans, even an infestation of headless Tribbles.
The only thing that could defeat them was NBC, which canceled the show because its ratings were so pitiful. So, yeah, the “Star Trek” analogy makes Ask Us Guy a little uneasy.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.